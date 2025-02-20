Lagos School Commended over Use of Nigeria Learning Passport

Agnes Ekebuike

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa, Sunil Taldar has described as remarkable, the progress recorded by St. Agnes Primary School, Maryland Lagos with the use of the Nigeria Learning Passport as part of the Reimagine Education Programme introduced by Airtel and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in 2022.

Taldar said this during a joint visit with the leadership of UNICEF and Airtel Nigeria. The delegation, which included the Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Dinesh Balsingh; UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Celine Lafoucriere; and other senior executives from Airtel and UNICEF, engaged with school administrators, teachers, and pupils to assess the progress recorded under the Reimagine Education Programme.

UNICEF Chief of Lagos Field Office, Celine Lafoucriere, emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts to reimagine education. “Education is a fundamental right, and digital learning has become a key enabler in bridging educational gaps. Our partnership with Airtel Africa and Airtel Nigeria continues

to provide innovative learning solutions, ensuring that every child, regardless of location or socio-economic status, has the opportunity to learn and thrive. We are excited about the ongoing implementation of the Nigeria Learning Passport and the transformation it brings to education in Nigeria,” she said.