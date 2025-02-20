Interswitch Deepens Collaborative Engagement with Tertiary Institutions

Following the success of the inaugural edition of the Interswitch Discovery Series at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo in Ogun State in March 2024, the company, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has taken the initiative further with the second edition of the ‘town-meets-gown’ discovery programme, which held recently at Landmark University in Kwara State.

Designed as part of Interswitch Group’s #SwitchAFuture initiative, the Interswitch Discovery Series, targeted at tertiary institutions of learning in Africa complements existing initiatives such as the InterswitchSPAK National Science Competition and sit within the education pillar of the Group’s Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Interventions, geared towards creating shared value in terms of building critically required technology and innovation capacity within the society in which Interswitch operates as a business. As outlined by Interswitch Group’s Innovation and Ventures Team who championed the Discovery Series, key elements of the programme include Entrepreneurship Workshops, designed to build entrepreneurial mindsets in students and empower them to take charge of the future; Design Thinking Sessions Masterclasses, geared towards imparting the capacity to solve problems creatively and collaboratively; and the Grand Pitch, which showcases the respective ideas and innovations of the participating students/groups and offers noteworthy and relevant prizes and incentives including opportunities to incubate the most promising ideas with Interswitch’s recently launched Innovation Lab and Incubator.