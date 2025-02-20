Insecurity: CSOs Advocate Women’s Inclusion in Peace Building

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have advocated the need for women’s inclusion in peace-building and security for sustainable peace to thrive in communities affected by insecurity in the North-west region of the country.

At a high-level town-hall meeting in Katsina Wednesday, the civil society organisations said the inclusion of women in peace-building process and security would significantly tackle the region’s security challenges.

With the theme: ‘Building Collaborative Pathways for Women’s Inclusion in Peace and Security’, the meeting was organised by Global Rights in partnership with the Kukah Centre, Community Dialogue Committee, Isa Wali Empowerment Initiative and WRAPA, with support from the ISF Nigeria Stability Programme of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

In his opening remarks at the meeting, the Executive Director of the Global Rights, Abiodun Baiyewu, said sustainable peace-building efforts must embrace the strength, wisdom and resilience of everyone, including women.

He explained that women were not just victims of insecurity, but resilient leaders, mediators and agents of peace that must be involved in peace-building process and decision-making.

Represented by the Global Rights Programme Manager, Edosa Oviawe, Baiyewu said the role of women in proffering solutions to the conflict bedeviling communities in the North-west cannot be overemphasised.

He said: “Women are not just victims of insecurity; they are resilient leaders, mediators, and agents of peace. Yet, their voices remain underrepresented in decision-making spaces where policies and interventions that shape their lives are designed.

“It is time to change this narrative, not through isolated efforts, but through deliberate and collective action. When governments, civil society organisations, security agencies, and local communities work together, we unlock opportunities for women to lead, influence policies and drive sustainable peace initiatives.

“By strengthening networks, creating safe spaces for dialogue and institutionalising gender-sensitive policies, we build a framework that ensures women are not just included but empowered.”

He, however, said the Global Rights project, which was launched in 2023, is being implemented in four Northwestern States of Katsina, Kaduna, Kano and Sokoto.

He added that the project aimed at achieving better inclusion for women in peace-building efforts and the civil space to build community resilience against insecurity and violence extremism.

In her remarks, the Katsina State Coordinator of Women’s Rights Advancement and protection Alternative (WRAPA), Adama Sule-Bakori, urged government to promote women’s inclusion in peace and security.

She said the town-hall meeting was a viable platform to engage in meaningful discussions, share best practices and explore innovative remedies for peace and stability in the region.

On his part, the Zone 14 Police Public Relations, CSP Gambo Isah, said women plays pivotal role in shaping the societal ills, hence the need for their inclusion in peace-building and security.

He said rather than allowing hoodlums to employ women as their arms suppliers, informants and drug peddlers, government should engage them in peace-building and security architecture of the country.

Isah said: “In fact, there is no way we can take away the responsibility of women in this fight against crime and criminality. Unfortunately, women have been neglected in this issue of banditry.

“There are three actors in this fight. We have the herders, farmers and the government, but only the bandits understand the role of women in this fight.

“They used women to supply food items, smuggle arms and ammunition to them. They also used women as informants. We must change the narrative.”