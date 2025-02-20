Governor Mbah Commended for Prioritising Security, Waging War against Crime in Enugu

Goddy Egene

A seasoned broadcast journalist, Chief Chidi Okolo, has commended Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, for prioritising issues, values and norms of security in his political stewardship and governance in the state.

Chief Okolo gave the commendation in a statement in his capacity as the convener and national coordinator of Pan-African and social cultural organisation, Ofo Na Ogu Ndigbo, whose vision and mission, summarily centre on upholding justice, equity and fairness for all Igbos in Diaspora.

According to Chief Okolo,” I am impressed with the security quick-interventionist architecture commissioned by Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State. To this extent, I have high and positive commendations for him, particularly, in the successful goal-actualization drive recorded by scheme from its groundbreaking stages to take-off. “

The new security infrastructure, currently being put together by the Governor Mbah-led administration in Enugu State, came alive through a development administration work plan, christened Enugu Security Trust Fund, which aims to raise not less than N20 billion, as a preliminary step towards securing lives and property of the entire citizenry, in addition to safeguarding potential business investors, tourists and visitors alike.

Chief Okolo, who coincidentally, is a native of Enugu East Senatorial District, said that by reason of this laudable project initiative, Governor Mbah, has demonstrated to the Enugu state voting electorate that he is making positive returns on their individual and collective electoral investments, which they decisively ploughed in towards ushering him into political governance as the 6th Executive Governor of Enugu State, where he had once served as an Honourable Commissioner.

“Apart from coming up with such a bold concept towards securing the lives and property of the people of Enugu State, the governor must be given credit for the line-up of human-oriented transformational projects, which are developmental in their different phases and strides in the last 22 months,” Okolo said.

Meanwhile, Okolo, has thanked a leading philanthropist, global oil and gas player with no fewer than 28 oil wells, Prince Arthur Eze, for his think-home philosophy of supporting Governor Mbah’s bold initiative on internal security.

He said that Prince Eze’s mechanical solidarity, encouraging Governor Mbah’s policy options on internal security measures in the state , would ensure that a ferocious war against insecurity in Enugu State as well as the South-east in particular is waged.

He stated that by putting in place modern strategies that would allow commercial activities and allied businesses to strive, without any threats to their means of daily existence, is what Gov Mbah had demonstrated so far, thus, earning the trust and support of illustrious Igbo citizens like Prince Engr Arthur Eze.

According to Okolo, Prince Eze, who wears the title of Royalty of Ozoigbondu 1 of Igboland, offering financial support towards the Enugu State Security Trust Fund, is a sign of a father’s love for any of his sons, who is eliciting positive behaviour in terms of delivering the dividends of democracy and upholding the tenets of good governance culture.

Chief Okolo, broadcast journalism guru, turned politician, explained that the Fund Raising Enugu State Security Trust Fund Dinner , apart from being a good political example that should be modeled by other state governors across Nigeria, provides a veritable pathway towards laudable achievement tackling all issues, values and norms that characterise the insecurity challenges, not just in Enugu State but every state of the Nigerian Federation.

Scoring Governor Mbah in his ability to manage the gains of his 2023 governorship electoral successes, in terms of being faithful to his campaign promises as evidenced by his development administrative / good governance scorecard, Chief Okolo, appealed to the executive governor to continue to usher in value-addition in the growth and progress of Enugu State.