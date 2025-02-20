  • Thursday, 20th February, 2025

Governor Mbah Commended for Prioritising Security, Waging War against Crime in Enugu

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Goddy Egene

A seasoned broadcast journalist, Chief Chidi Okolo, has commended Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, for prioritising issues, values and norms of security in his political stewardship and governance in the state.

 Chief  Okolo gave the commendation in a statement in his capacity as the convener and national coordinator of  Pan-African and social cultural organisation, Ofo Na Ogu Ndigbo,  whose vision and mission, summarily centre on upholding justice, equity and fairness for all Igbos in Diaspora.

According to Chief Okolo,” I am impressed with the security quick-interventionist architecture commissioned by Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State. To this extent, I have high and positive commendations for him, particularly, in the successful goal-actualization drive recorded by scheme from its groundbreaking stages to take-off. “

The new security infrastructure, currently being put together by the Governor Mbah-led administration in Enugu State, came alive through a development administration work plan, christened Enugu Security Trust Fund, which aims to raise not less than N20 billion, as a preliminary step towards securing lives and property of the entire citizenry, in addition to safeguarding potential business investors, tourists and visitors alike.

 Chief Okolo, who coincidentally,  is a native of Enugu East Senatorial District,  said that by reason of this laudable project initiative, Governor Mbah, has demonstrated to the Enugu state voting electorate that he is making positive returns on their individual and collective electoral investments, which they decisively ploughed in towards ushering  him into political governance as the 6th  Executive Governor of Enugu State, where he had once served as an Honourable Commissioner.

 “Apart from coming up with such a bold concept towards securing the lives and property of the people of Enugu State, the governor must be given credit for the line-up of human-oriented  transformational projects, which are  developmental in their different  phases and strides in the last 22 months,” Okolo said.

Meanwhile, Okolo,  has thanked   a leading philanthropist, global oil and gas player with no fewer than  28 oil wells,  Prince  Arthur Eze, for his think-home philosophy of supporting Governor  Mbah’s bold initiative on internal security.

He said that Prince  Eze’s mechanical solidarity,  encouraging Governor Mbah’s  policy options  on internal security measures in the state , would ensure that  a ferocious war against insecurity in Enugu State as well as  the South-east in particular is waged.

He stated that by putting in place modern strategies that would allow commercial activities and allied businesses to strive, without any threats to their means of daily existence, is what Gov Mbah had demonstrated so far, thus, earning the trust and support of illustrious Igbo citizens like Prince Engr Arthur Eze.

 According to  Okolo, Prince  Eze, who wears the title of Royalty of Ozoigbondu 1 of Igboland, offering financial support towards the Enugu  State Security Trust Fund, is a sign of a father’s love for any of his sons, who is eliciting positive behaviour in terms of delivering the dividends of democracy and upholding the tenets of good governance culture.

Chief Okolo, broadcast journalism guru, turned politician, explained that the Fund Raising Enugu State  Security Trust Fund Dinner , apart from being a good political example that should be modeled by other state governors across Nigeria, provides a  veritable pathway towards  laudable achievement tackling all issues, values and norms that characterise  the insecurity challenges, not just  in Enugu State but every state of the Nigerian Federation.

Scoring Governor Mbah in his ability to manage the gains of his 2023 governorship electoral successes, in terms of being faithful to his campaign promises as evidenced by his development administrative / good governance scorecard, Chief Okolo, appealed to the executive governor to continue to usher in value-addition in the growth and progress of Enugu State.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.