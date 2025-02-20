  • Thursday, 20th February, 2025

FG Inaugurates 50 Commissioners for Tax Appeal Tribunal

Nigeria | 59 minutes ago

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The federal government has inaugurated the newly appointed 50  commissioners for the Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT),  designed to ensure fair and efficient adjudication of tax disputes.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, while inaugurating them Wednesday in Abuja, highlighted the crucial role of the tax appeal commissioners in supporting Nigeria’s economic reforms and enhancing revenue generation.

In a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga, the minister emphasised the importance of the Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT) in ensuring fair and efficient adjudication of tax disputes, which is essential for attracting investment and fostering a business-friendly environment

Edun pointed out that reducing tax evasion was vital for maintaining trust in Nigeria’s tax system and funding national development.

“While tax avoidance remains legal, tax evasion must be curtailed to ensure the integrity of Nigeria’s tax system,” he noted.

Commenting on Nigeria’s improving economic indicators, Edun highlighted stabilising inflation, declining food prices, and rising oil production, adding that these improvements underscored the progress of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to place Nigeria on a sustainable path of growth, job creation, and poverty reduction.

Speaking earlier, the  Minister of State Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite stated that “the Tribunal is a key mechanism in the tax system, balancing the interest of government in revenue generation and ensuring that taxpayers’ rights are protected.”

She called on the members of the Tax Appeal Tribunal  to bring their wealth of experience to bear in order to ensure the realisation of the policy objectives of government

Responding, the Tax Appeal Tribunal Commissioner/Chairman, Mr Aderibigbe Adedeji assured the  minister that members would bring their wealth of experience to bear in discharging their duties, while also thanking Tinubu for the opportunity given to them to serve the nation in that capacity

“The inauguration comes as part of the Federal Government’s broader tax reforms designed to increase revenue for critical sectors, including infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

“The formal inauguration, conducted under the powers granted by the Federal Inland Revenue Service Establishment Act 2007, reinforces the government’s commitment to strengthening institutions that are essential for Nigeria’s economic transformation,” the statement said.

