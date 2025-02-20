Edo Assembly Sacks all Political Appointees Attached to Members

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State House of Assembly on Wednesday relieved all political appointees attached to members of the House of their duties.

The Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, while making announcement of their sack during plenary noted the decision was taken collectively by the 24 members of the House, adding that the political appointees sacked would be paid their February salaries.

He listed the appointees to include special advisers (SAs), Senior Special Advisers (SSAs), among others.

The Speaker who noted the appointees were appointed by the members upon assumption of the Eight Assembly in June 2023, said: “I think it is close to two years now, and, I think the House has graciously agreed that those sets of appointees SAs and SSAs should be relieved of their appointments today, February 19″.

According to him, “We will meet consequently to know the next line of action to take on that. They will receive this month’s February salaries.”

During plenary, the assembly also passed a resolution urging that security personnel who have spent over five years in a locality across Edo be transferred forthwith.

The resolution followed a security motion raised by the member representing Esan South-East Constituency, Osezua Ojezele, who drew that attention of lawmakers to the alarming activities of criminal herdsmen in Ubiaja, which also made it mandatory for traditional rulers to reside in their communities henceforth.

In another development the House passed a bill for a law to Establish the State Roads Funds (SRF) and the Edo State Roads Funds Board and Administration (EDSRFBA) for the purpose of funding the Management, planning, development, rehabilitation, construction and maintenance of trunk C and trunk D Roads, as well as their rehabilitation of those classes of roads in the state.

Also passed was a Bill for a Law to Establish the Edo Rural Access Road Agency (RARA) for the purpose of the overall management, development, rehabilitation, reconstruction and maintenance of truck C and trunk D roads in the state.