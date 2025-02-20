Dr. Chigbo Agogbuo: Providing Quality Wellness at Affordable Cost

Dr. Agogbuo Chigbo Joshua, P.hD, a Pharmacist, serial entrepreneur, and the CEO/founder of WholeShield Pharmaceuticals, through his brand, is committed to revolutionising healthcare in Nigeria and Africa by offering cutting-edge solutions in the health space. Beyond pharmaceuticals, Dr. Chigbo, who also plays in the skincare and beverages spaces, Evol Skin, and WholeEarn, respectively, is deeply involved in formulations, brand development, marketing, and sales. However, his passion lies in creating products that addresses and cure critical health challenges, while empowering individuals with quality health and businesses to thrive. In this interview, amongst other things, he highlights his career trajectory and how that has helped in providing quality wellness at an affordable cost to Nigerians. Precious Ugwuzor brings excerpts

Can you walk us through your work career?

My career has been a journey of passion, innovation, and commitment to excellence. After earning my Doctorate degree in Pharmacy from the University of Benin, I served as Brand Manager at Naturefield Pharmaceuticals, where I gained valuable experience in brand positioning and market penetration. I later became Country Head of Mason Vitamins Nigeria, overseeing operations and strategic growth, while simultaneously serving as the General Manager of TopHills Pharmaceuticals, responsible for marketing Mason Natural products and Hills Natural products in Nigeria. Beyond my pharmaceutical pursuits, I have always had an entrepreneurial spirit. While studying pharmacy at the University of Benin, I hosted one of Nigeria’s biggest fashion shows, the Evol Fashion Show, which attracted major brands and influencers in the industry. This experience sharpened my skills in event management, branding, and marketing, which I now apply to the healthcare industry.

What are the activities of WholeShield Pharmaceuticals?

WholeShield Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to providing premium nutraceutical and pharmaceutical solutions designed to enhance health and well-being of the users. We have a strong Product Development unit that formulates and manufacture high-quality supplements and medications targeting key health concerns such as fertility, joint health, immunity, and general wellness. We partner with our manufacturers in Europe to produce the best quality available in the industry. We also have a robust distribution network across Nigeria and are expanding internationally. At Wholeshield we try to outserve our customers expectations by creating a robust Medical Engagement by working closely with healthcare professionals to ensure our products are well integrated into healthcare practices. Our community health education is topnotch through various outreach programs, we educate and do a lot engagements with different publics on preventive healthcare even in the remotest areas.

What sets WholeShield Pharmaceuticals apart in the health space and what categories of people are your primary audience?

WholeShield stands in the industry because of our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer-centricity. Our products are formulated using clinically backed ingredients and strict adherence to international standards. We focus on holistic wellness, ensuring our supplements provide comprehensive health benefits rather than just treating symptoms. Additionally, our strategic partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies give us access to cutting-edge technology and formulations. Our uniqueness also lies in our scientific approach, affordability without compromising quality, and commitment to customer empowerment. We cater to a diverse audience, from healthcare professionals (pharmacists, doctors, and wellness practitioners),men and women seeking specialised health solutions (fertility, joint health, immune support) ,athletes and fitness enthusiasts, aging population seeking anti-aging and cellular renewal solutions, every segment of the African population, addressing unique wellness needs and health concerns across different demographics. And, also Individuals managing specific health conditions, offering holistic solutions tailored to their unique requirements. Knowing that each case is peculiar to individuals because of our gene variations.

What’s your take and solutions on the high rise of public health challenges in the country; ranging from stress, cancer, prostate cancer, kidney diseases, and hypertension?

The rising health challenges among men and women are largely due to lifestyle factors, poor nutrition, and lack of awareness. At WholeShield, we advocate for a proactive approach to health, emphasising preventive care, regular screenings, and lifestyle modifications. Our supplements are tailored to provide targeted support in areas such as prostate health, cardiovascular health, and stress management. We also run educational campaigns to enlighten men on adopting healthier lifestyles.Secondly, people are not responsible with their regular medical checks,general treatment for specicilised ailments ,is another serious factor, for instance some hospitals give general antibiotics for some ENT cases, instead of going to an Ent specialist, these practices create a short solution and a long term problems that degenerates into must ailments that should have been managed better at the early stage by the right specialist.

Do you have specific drugs for these health issues?

Yes, WholeShield offers a range of targeted solutions like our,Refire®️: A supplement for male vitality and sexual performance. Reproshield®️ Man and Woman: A comprehensive fertility supplement. Optishield: For eye health and protection from screen exposure. Arthroshield: For joint health and arthritis support. WholeCell: A high-end anti-aging supplement with cellular renewal properties. Evening Primrose plus Vitex + Fish Oil: Supports hormonal balance, skin health, and overall well-being for women.Vitamin C 1000mg with Quercetin, Zinc, and Selenium: Provides immune support and antioxidant protection, enhancing overall health.Vitamin E with CoQ10 and Fish Oil: Promotes cardiovascular health, skin repair, and cellular energy production. Probiotics with Prebiotics + Cranberry + Digestive Enzymes: Supports gut health, urinary tract health, and digestion. Ellashield: A reliable emergency contraceptive option offering effective and safe protection. We have the best combination in the market at the moment, managing wellness without requiring multiple products—one product delivers the benefits of three ordinary supplements.

As the CEO, what are your plans to take WholeShield Pharmaceuticals to the enviable and desired height you want it to be in the next 5 years?

In the next five years, our strategic roadmap includes expansion into new markets, across Africa ,introduction of new product lines based on emerging health trends. Setting up our WholeShield pharmaceutical plant in Nigeria to produce the same high-quality products from Europe and serve the entire African market with the best wellness products. Strengthening our digital presence, including our affiliate program WholeEarn, to empower thousands of individuals to recommend and earn from our products. Building partnerships with key stakeholders in the healthcare sector to drive mass adoption of our products. Enhancing research and development to stay ahead in innovation.

From your WholeShield Pharmaceuticals profile, you have exclusive strategic technical partnerships with PlexusPharmaco, Germany and Tocura, Turkey, which are major players in the EU economy. Can you tell us the benefits to WholeShield Pharmaceuticals?

Our strategic technical partnerships with PlexusPharmaco in Germany and Tocura in Turkey provide WholeShield Pharmaceuticals with several significant advantages that reinforce our commitment to delivering world-class healthcare solutions to the Nigerian and African markets. Firstly, access to cutting-edge research and innovation—PlexusPharmaco’s expertise in pharmaceutical research and development ensures that we stay ahead in formulating products that meet global standards. These partnerships grant us access to the latest advancements in nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology, allowing us to incorporate superior formulations backed by robust scientific evidence. Secondly, quality assurance and compliance—our collaboration with these established EU-based partners ensures that our products adhere to the highest international Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and regulatory compliance standards, such as those set by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Nigeria’s NAFDAC. This enhances consumer confidence and regulatory approval processes. Additionally, technology transfer and training—our teams benefit from continuous technical training and support, equipping our workforce with the skills and knowledge to maintain product efficacy and safety, while also enhancing operational efficiency. Furthermore, these partnerships position WholeShield for market expansion and global credibility, giving us an edge in penetrating new markets beyond Nigeria and Africa, fostering international collaborations, and attracting foreign investment. Lastly, cost efficiency and supply chain optimisation—leveraging their robust supply chains and economies of scale, we are able to offer high-quality products at competitive prices, making premium healthcare accessible to more people across Africa. Overall, our partnerships with PlexusPharmaco and Tocura Pharm reinforce WholeShield’s mission to disrupt the pharmaceutical industry with innovative, high-quality, and affordable healthcare solutions tailored to the needs of Africans.

You are traversing most universities in Nigeria with a Meet and Greet project for exiting Pharmacy Students. Can you walk us through the whole idea and what inspired this in you? Is it CSR or just a payback to the profession?

The Meet and Greet project for final-year pharmacy students is a strategic initiative aimed at bridging the gap between academia and the dynamic world of pharmaceutical entrepreneurship. This initiative is inspired by a deep-seated desire to give back to the profession while simultaneously creating an ecosystem that empowers the next generation of pharmacists. The inspiration behind this project stems from my own journey in the pharmaceutical industry—navigating challenges, identifying opportunities, and understanding the crucial roles pharmacists play in healthcare delivery. I believe that beyond the traditional career pathways of retail and hospital pharmacy, there exists a world of possibilities in entrepreneurship, brand creation, and innovation that pharmacy students are often not exposed to. This initiative serves as both corporate social responsibility (CSR) and a mentorship-driven platform. On the CSR front, it is about investing in the future of pharmacy by providing students with insights into real-world industry practices, career guidance, and opportunities for skill development. On the mentorship and business development front, it is a strategic investment in fostering future partnerships and collaborations by helping these students see beyond conventional career paths and positioning them to contribute meaningfully to the healthcare industry through entrepreneurship, leadership, and innovation. Ultimately, my goal is to ignite their passion, equip them with practical knowledge, and inspire them to leverage their skills in ways that align with the evolving global pharmaceutical landscape.

As a key player in the health space, what’s your take on the current health policy of the government? Do you think there should be a policy redirection, or are they doing well?

The current health policies of the government show a commendable effort in addressing critical healthcare challenges such as universal health coverage, access to essential medicines, and local manufacturing initiatives. However, while some progress has been made, there is a strong need for policy redirection and deeper stakeholder engagement to achieve sustainable healthcare solutions. One of the key challenges is healthcare financing. Despite efforts like the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF), there is still a significant gap in funding that affects the quality and accessibility of healthcare services, particularly in rural areas. I believe policies should focus more on encouraging public-private partnerships (PPPs) that can bring in more investment and expertise into the sector. Another crucial area is the local pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem. While policies encouraging local production are a steps in the right direction, there is a need for stronger incentives, such as tax breaks and capacity-building initiatives, to ensure Nigerian pharmaceutical companies can compete with imported products in terms of quality and affordability. Furthermore, brain drain in the healthcare sector remains a pressing issue. Policies should focus on improving working conditions, remuneration, and career development opportunities to retain talent within the country. In summary, while the government is making efforts, I believe there is a need for a more comprehensive, multi-stakeholder approach that prioritises healthcare accessibility, local capacity building, and sustainability.

What are the objectives and activities of your NGO? The Dr. Chigbo Foundation (DCF) is deeply committed to youth empowerment, mentorship, and charitable initiatives aimed at making a lasting impact on communities, especially in Nigeria. Our core mission is to inspire and equip young people with the skills, resources, and opportunities they need to build successful careers and improve their quality of life.Youth Empowerment and Mentorship through initiatives such as The Future is Smart and Building Your Future Conference, we provide young people with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in today’s dynamic world, focusing on career growth, entrepreneurship, and personal development.Our Pharma Business Series is specifically tailored to aspiring and established pharmacists, guiding them on business strategies, market trends, and opportunities within the healthcare industry. Personal Branding for Employability equips young graduates with skills to position themselves for career success in a competitive job market. Educational Support Initiatives: Our Back to School Charity Campaign has reached over 1,000 children, providing them with essential school supplies such as backpacks, exercise books, and writing materials, ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder their education. Community Healthcare Support, the foundation began during the COVID-19 pandemic by producing and distributing free hand sanitizers to vulnerable communities. This initiative quickly evolved into distributing food items to families struggling due to the lockdown, offering relief when it was most needed. The DCF Baby Love Charity focuses on supporting mothers and infants by providing essential baby care items, nutrition support, and educational materials on child health and development. Over the years, DCF has organised several charity campaigns, extending aid to underserved communities by providing food, clothing, and healthcare support to those in need. Through these initiatives, the Dr. Chigbo Foundation continues to impact lives positively by combining practical support with strategic empowerment programs. Our long-term goal is to expand these efforts, reaching more people and creating a ripple effect of change across communities.

