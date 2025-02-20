DOAM Foundation Golf Tourney Set to Drive Education, Healthcare Support for Less Privileged 

Funmi Ogundare

As Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial Foundation prepares to hold the 14th edition of its Charity Golf Tournament on March 8, at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, Ikoyi, organisers of the event have disclosed that a good number of notable corporate bodies and charitable individuals have already confirmed their support.

The Foundation’s Media Liaison Officer, Bukunmi Osunsina, in a statement, listed some of the corporate bodies supporting the charity golf event including: ARM Holdings Company, AccessARM Pension Managers, Globus Bank, Cappa & D’Alberto, Radial Circle Group, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Arravo, Vacation Places, Hilltop Insurance, Zenith Bank, MetroEye Clinic, Pulsetv, Glow HealthNg, Ultima Studio, Cowry Asset Management and Ikoyi Club 1938.

“More are in the process of confirming their commitment to the cause,” she stated, adding that no fewer than 100 players have secured spots in the final round, following the qualifying event on February 8, 2025. They will be joined by guest players.

She noted that the different levels of support offered by corporate sponsors and kind individuals will enable the foundation to provide education and healthcare to the less privileged children and youth in the society.

“Since its inception, the foundation has touched over 95,000 lives through the various life-improvement programmes that it has executed for the less privileged. This has been made possible by funds raised from the annual golf event.The final of the tournament will be rounded off with a cocktail event in the evening, which will also feature prize presentations to winners and another opportunity to interact with its partners and donors,”Osunsina stressed.