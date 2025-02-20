Conoil Engages Fleurir Concept to Develop Mowe Estate

Conoil Staff Cooperative and Multipurpose Society Limited have engaged the services of renowned developers, Fleurir Concept International Limited, to construct a housing estate called Energy Estate in Abaren Village, Mowe, Ogun State.

In a statement, Conoil staff cooperative said it is blazing the trail as an impact-driven cooperative society with a goal to reduce housing deficit while decongesting crowded Lagos by facilitating the development of a modern estate on 53 acres of land with Ogun State C of O.

“It will feature facilities required for today’s modest estate, such as good roads, drainage, water, a functioning sewage system, street lights, a solid perimeter fence with a gate, CCTV cameras, security personnel, unlimited and efficient internet access, among others.

The estate meant for the cooperative members and interested members of the public will be affordable to all low- and medium-income earners with a mortgage facility,” the statement reads in part.