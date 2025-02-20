  • Wednesday, 19th February, 2025

Conoil Engages Fleurir Concept to Develop Mowe Estate

Conoil Staff Cooperative and Multipurpose Society Limited have engaged the services of renowned developers, Fleurir Concept International Limited, to construct a housing estate called Energy Estate in Abaren Village, Mowe, Ogun State.

In a statement, Conoil staff cooperative said it is blazing the trail as an impact-driven cooperative society with a goal to reduce housing deficit while decongesting crowded Lagos by facilitating the development of a modern estate on 53 acres of land with Ogun State C of O.

“It will feature facilities required for today’s modest estate, such as good roads, drainage, water, a functioning sewage system, street lights, a solid perimeter fence with a gate, CCTV cameras, security personnel, unlimited and efficient internet access, among others.

The estate meant for the cooperative members and interested members of the public will be affordable to all low- and medium-income earners with a mortgage facility,” the statement reads in part.

