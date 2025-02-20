Clark Stood Stoutly For Ijaw Nation, Says Emami

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Ologbotsere of Warri and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ayirimi Emami, has condoled with the Ijaw nation on the demise of Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark.

The former Federal Information Commissioner and statesman died on Tuesday at the age of 97.

Emami, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, described the late leader of Pan Niger Delta Development Forum (PANDEF) as a courageous nationalist “who stood stoutly for Ijaw Nation and freely ventilated his views on national issues through his lifetime”.

He recalled that the late leader of the Ijaw nation openly fought for whatever he believed in and urged the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State to take solace in the fact that Clark lived a fulfilled life and shot the family’s name to prominence.

The Warri-based Delta South APC leader noted that: “The avalanche of positive tributes that have trailed the passage of Chief Clark, speaks to the unity of purpose across the country, irrespective of our political and ethno-religious differences.”