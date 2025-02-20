BBA Traders Raise Alarm over Individuals Allegedly Masquerading as Market Leaders

Precious Ugwuzor

Leaders of the Balogun Business Association (BBA) have raised the alarm over individuals allegedly parading themselves as market executives and misleading Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In a petition addressed to the governor and copied to the Attorney General of Lagos State, the legitimate leadership of the association condemned the activities of these individuals, led by one Chief Paul Oscar Ikechukwu Odogwu, accusing them of operating in defiance of court rulings.

The petition, signed by Chief Anthony Obih (Chairman, Board of Trustees), Chief Jones Okpala (Secretary, Board of Trustees), Hon. Anselm Dunu (Chairman, Caretaker Committee), and Chief Leonard Ogbonnia (Secretary, Caretaker Committee), stated that those who recently visited the governor were not lawful members of BBA’s executive management.

“We respectfully and humbly write to bring to the attention of the Lagos State Government that the group of individuals led by Chief Paul Oscar Ikechukwu Odogwu, who has been parading himself as the ‘President’ of Balogun Business Association, are not legally recognised members of the association’s executive,” the petition reads.

According to the BBA leadership, Odogwu and his group acted in “brazen and egregious defiance” of existing judicial proceedings, citing several pending cases at the Federal High Court. Among them are Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/451/2021 (Balogun Business Association vs. Corporate Affairs Commission) and Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/579/2021 (Balogun Business Association vs. Inspector General of Police).

The association clarified that the legitimate management of BBA is led by Hon. Anselm Dunu as Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, while the Board of Trustees is chaired by Chief Anthony Obih.

The petition further accused the alleged impostors of misleading Governor Sanwo-Olu by withholding critical details of ongoing legal disputes. It referenced a Federal High Court order issued on 27 September 2021, which directed the Lagos State Government, through the Attorney General, to refrain from interfering in the matter.

“The Honourable Attorney General of Lagos State is the 43rd Defendant in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/459/2024, brought by the association against Chief Paul Oscar Ikechukwu Odogwu and his entourage. We respectfully urge Your Excellency to recognise them for what they are—deceivers and impostors—and to refrain from granting them any further audience in the name of the association,” the petitioners stated.

The crisis at Balogun Business Association has been ongoing for some time, with traders accusing certain individuals of illegally demanding utility bill payments despite the matter being before the courts. The traders insist that all parties should await the court’s decision rather than resort to intimidation and harassment.

The BBA leadership has requested a formal audience with Governor Sanwo-Olu at an appropriate time, assuring that it will be conducted with full respect for the rule of law.