  • Wednesday, 19th February, 2025

ARCON Warns Investors against Transaction With Unverified Property Realtors

Business | 10 minutes ago

Raheem Akingbolu

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has expressed concerns over continued violation of the Nigerian Code of Advertising and the ARCON Act, by some forex traders, investment solicitors and property realtors, vowing to sanction individuals and businesses involved in tune with the prevailing laws.

The apex regulatory body said this in a press statement signed by its Director-General, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo. The Director General noted that those stakeholders had continued to spread misinformation, disinformation and unsubstantiated claims while also promising bogus offers, which are not always redeemed.

The ARCON boss expressed concerns that such acts had led to loss of savings, investments, and, in some cases, caused medical challenges.

He therefore advised the public on the need to be cautious and meticulous while making investment decisions with unverified organisations, advertising their services with unsubstantiated claims and unverified promises.

“ARCON will continue to make sure that advertisement platforms, all advertising, advertisements, and marketing communications, directed at the Nigerian market are legal, honest, truthful, decent and socially responsible.

“ARCON will take necessary actions to ensure that the individuals and organisations involved in the unlawful exposure of these unapproved advertisements are sanctioned, in line with the prevailing laws and the Nigerian Code of Advertising,” he added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.