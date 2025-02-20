Alleged USAID Boko Haram Funding: Senate Summons Intelligence, Security Chiefs

•Recommitting to counterterrorism, US to monitor, evaluate aid systems

Chiemelie Ezeobi in Lagos and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigerian Senate has summoned top security chiefs for a closed-door session over allegations that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has been funding Boko Haram activities in the country.

National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, along with Directors-General of Department of State Services (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), will appear before the Senate to provide explanations regarding the claims.

The move followed allegations made by U.S. Congressman Scott Perry, representing Pennsylvania. Perry recently claimed at the inaugural hearing of the Subcommittee on Delivering Government Efficiency, that USAID had been funding terrorist organisations globally, including Boko Haram.

Though the US Congress was already investigating Perry’s claims, the Nigerian Senate resolved to conduct its own inquiry.

The decision was taken during plenary on Wednesday after a motion moved by Senator Ali Ndume, and co-sponsored by five other senators.

During the debate on the motion, Ndume, representing Borno South, highlighted the gravity of the allegations. He stated that the allegations came at a time when the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, had also warned that Boko Haram terrorists were being trained and funded by international organisations.

“The monumental devastation caused by Boko Haram in this country should be a matter of concern, as it has dented the image of the country among the comity of nations,” Ndume stated.

He recalled some of the major attacks carried out by the terrorist group, including the bombing of the United Nations building in Abuja in August 2011 and the attack on the police headquarters in the same capital city.

Ndume lamented that despite the Nigerian government’s substantial investments in counterterrorism efforts, Boko Haram’s activities had persisted.

He added, “At this point, with revelations that some international organisations are behind this unwholesome act, there is urgent need for steps to be taken by the federal government to unravel the mystery behind this whole episode.”

Ndume proposed the creation of an inter-ministerial committee, including the ministries of defence, interior, foreign affairs, and the heads of the armed forces and security agencies, to investigate the allegations.

He also suggested the setting up of an ad hoc senate committee to liaise with relevant authorities and ascertain the veracity of the claims.

Senator Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central, supported the motion, insisting that the senate must summon the heads of intelligence agencies for a thorough briefing.

Ningi said, “We need to carry just one prayer, which is that we invite the National Security Adviser (NIA) and the Director-General of the DSS, for a closed-door session with the senate on this particular matter.”

Senate President Godswill Akpabio concurred, stating that the allegations are serious and require the input of security chiefs before any conclusions can be drawn.

Akpabio said, “The U.S. Senate or the U.S. Congress will not delve into allegations on social media. If they have to, they will invite their security chiefs to get details.

“So, we will hear from the National Security Adviser, the NIA, the DSS, DIA, in closed session. They will brief us because they have the data, they know the record, and they will know the veracity of the situation.”

He stated that despite the ongoing threats of terrorism, the administration of President Bola Tinubu had made significant progress in weakening Boko Haram.

Akpabio stated, “In the meantime, we note the allegation and we also note the devastation that Boko Haram has caused the nation. We commend President Bola Tinubu for being able to tackle the situation to a point where there is no territory in the country today that is hoisting the flag of Boko Haram.

“Whether we like it or not, he has done a very difficult job well and so we must commend him across party lines.”

Senators at the plenary overwhelmingly voted in support of summoning the security chiefs for further clarification on the matter.

Meanwhile, the United States reacted to the allegations, strongly condemning the activities of Boko Haram and other terrorist groups operating in Nigeria.

The US Mission in Nigeria, in a statement on its official X (formerly Twitter) page, reiterated America’s commitment to counterterrorism efforts in Nigeria and the broader region.

The statement read, “Comprehensive monitoring and evaluation systems are in place to help verify that U.S. assistance reaches intended recipients. The United States condemns the violence and blatant disregard for human life perpetrated by Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in Nigeria and the region.”

The U.S. government emphasised that Boko Haram had been designated a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) since 14 November 2013 by the US Secretary of State, with measures in place to block the group’s assets, disrupt its fundraising channels, and prosecute its members.

It said, “The Secretary of State designated Boko Haram a Foreign Terrorist Organisation on November 14, 2013, to block the organisation’s assets and fundraising efforts, prosecute individual members, and restrict their travel to the United States. The United States continues to work with Nigeria and regional partners to counter terrorism.”

It further stated that the US government would continue to collaborate with Nigeria through intelligence sharing, security training, and humanitarian support to communities affected by insurgency.

The mission assured that it would closely monitor and evaluate its aid distribution systems to ensure that assistance reached its intended recipients.