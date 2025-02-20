AI Skilling: Microsoft Nigeria to Invest $1m on One Million Nigerians

Emma Okonji

Microsoft yesterday announced an initiative to invest $1 million in the training of one million Nigerians on Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills in the next two years.

Managing Director, Microsoft Nigeria and Ghana, Ola Williams, who made the announcement during the Microsoft AI Tour, which held in Lagos, said the training skills on AI would be opened to all interested Nigerians that are willing to enhance their skills in AI, and also ready to work smarter and faster, adding that the training will be carried out across Nigeria, through Microsoft partners.

The Microsoft AI Tour is a global event series that unites business leaders, technical practitioners, and AI enthusiasts to explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence.

Projecting that Nigeria’s AI market will grow by 27.08 per cent annually from 2025 to 2030, contributing significantly to the national economy, Williams said with the right skills and access to digital technologies, AI would add an estimated $15 billion to Nigeria’s GDP by 2030.

According to her, in support of Nigeria’s draft National AI Strategy, which aims to equip 70 per cent of its young workforce with AI-related skills, Microsoft has announced a $1 million skilling investment through the Microsoft AI Skilling Initiative, in collaboration with the Nigerian government, which will provide in-demand AI skills training for one million Nigerians.

“At Microsoft, we believe that AI has the potential to transform economies and societies. Our commitment to enhancing AI skills in Nigeria is a testament to our dedication to empowering individuals and organisations to achieve more.

“By investing in digital skills training and collaborating with the Nigerian government, we aim to create a future-ready workforce that can drive innovation and economic growth in the country,” Williams said.

“This comprehensive strategic initiative to enhance AI skills in Nigeria is a significant investment that showcases Microsoft’s commitment to advancing digital skills and AI capabilities in Nigeria.

“The investment will support various skilling programmes, including digital, AI, and cybersecurity skills training for youth and women. One million Nigerians will receive sought-after skills for employability

“The AI Skilling Initiative investment will expand Microsoft’s skilling programmes to reach one million Nigerians by 2026, including business leaders and senior executives in the public sector. The investment aligns with the Nigerian government’s national priorities to boost economic growth, promote social development and inclusion, drive industrialisation, foster technological advancement, and invest in digital and creative enterprises, Williams further said.

Speaking at the Microsoft AI Tour, the President, Microsoft Africa, Lillian Barnard, said Microsoft would unlock digital opportunities with the AI skills’ training initiative.

“Harnessing the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence is no longer a futuristic vision, but a tangible reality for organisations seeking to achieve exponential growth and optimisation.

“Microsoft believes that understanding the impact of AI on business goes beyond mere business acumen. Leaders need to be adept at launching, supporting, and evaluating AI initiatives in alignment with strategic business objectives.

The Microsoft AI Tour is an exciting opportunity for business leaders, technical practitioners, and AI enthusiasts to come together and explore the phenomenal potential of this transformative technology,” Barnard said.