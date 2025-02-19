WISTA Lauds Women’s Contributions to Creative Industry

Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA) Nigeria, has appreciated the significant contributions of women to the creative industries in the nation, describing their contributions as invaluable.

The President of WISTA Nigeria, Dr. Odunayo Ani, made this commendation while speaking at the SynergyCon 1.0 conference in Lagos.

Her words: “To the creatives here today, much like in the maritime industry, creativity and intellectual property are the cornerstones of Nigeria’s economic progress. Your ideas are your greatest assets, indeed, they are your identity.

“By safeguarding your intellectual property, you not only protect your work but also unlock its full potential to generate value and impact. SynergyCon 1.0 is here to equip you with the tools, strategies, and networks needed to thrive in an ever-evolving business landscape.”

She also opined that the event aims to help women’s focus on securing intellectual property and empowering creatives to monetize their work securely.

Highlighting the work of her association, she said: “WISTA play a pivotal role in ensuring that your voices are heard, your rights are protected, and your talents are celebrated. Together, we can build a future where creative women across all fields are empowered to secure their intellectual property and achieve their aspirations.”

Ani, however, stressed that the journey of collaboration and discovery should be traversed with the understanding that synergy is not just about working together, but creating something greater than the sum of respective parts.