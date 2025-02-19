  • Wednesday, 19th February, 2025

Uba Sani Reinstates Fifth Chukker’s Land Titles Revoked by El-Rufai

Nigeria | 8 minutes ago

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna state government has reinstated the four land titles belonging to Fifth Chukker Resort Limited. The Director General of Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS), Dr. Bashir Garba, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna.

The company owns the massive land after Maraban Jos in  Igabi LGA, where the popular Fifth Chucker Polo and Country Club, are located.

The land titles were revoked by the administration of ex-governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Garba said that Governor Uba Sani is committed to creating a conducive business environment that encourages investment, economic growth, job creation and boosts revenue generation in the state.

He said the state government is determined to address ongoing land and property disputes in the state, adding that an efficient land administration system is being established to effectively serve the needs of the people.

The KADGIS DG expressed optimism that these reinstatements would facilitate the resolution of additional revocations that were executed without due process in the past.

He added that resolving the issues would significantly contribute to establishing a business-friendly atmosphere for investors and other stakeholders, thereby promoting rapid socio-economic development in Kaduna State.

Garba urged residents of Kaduna to remain law abiding and exercise patience as the administration implements land reforms that are centred on the people’s welfare.

