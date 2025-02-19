Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu Rejoice With Otti at 60

•President lauds his enterprising leadership qualities

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu and the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have rejoiced with the Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, on his 60th birthday.

The president, in a release by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, acknowledged the ongoing transformation in Abia State, regarding infrastructure, education, and the provision of essential facilities for businesses to thrive, especially in Aba, the commercial hub.

Tinubu commended Otti for his enterprising leadership and aﬃrmed that he was living up to his pedigree in the private sector as an administrator and leader.

He celebrated the governor’s achievement and wished him robust health so that he could continue his good work for the people of Abia State and Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, commended Otti’s positive contribution to the growth and development of Nigeria, particularly the country’s economy.

Sanwo-Olu, said Otti, a seasoned economist, banker and philanthropist, has used his wealth of experience to turn around Abia State and making it a model of good governance in the South-East, especially in Nigeria infrastructural development.

“Governor Otti has contributed to our economy, particularly in the banking sector, where he distinguished himself before venturing into politics to serve as a governor.

“In less than two years in office, he has displayed exemplary leadership as a good manager of human and capital resources. He has delivered dividends of democracy to the people of Abia State.

“On this occasion of Governor Alex Otti’s diamond birthday celebration, I wish him good health and long life. I pray that God will give him more strength as he continues to render more service to humanity, Abia State, and Nigeria.”