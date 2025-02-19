St. Ives Boosts Healthcare Service Delivery with New Insurance Plan

A new health insurance plan that will deliver premium health care to patients regardless of their class and status has been launched by St. Ives Specialist Hospital Group.

The premium package, Star Alliance Premium Healthcare, according to the Group will take healthcare experience to a whole new level.

“Star Alliance is a health insurance plan arranged by St. Ives Specialist Hospital to deliver premium healthcare to patients,” said the hospital’s Sales and Marketing Manager, Martins Oche. “It also grants patients express access to healthcare and reduces waiting time as well as grants 24/7 Consultations at a very affordable rate.”

Globally, health insurance plays a pivotal role not only for families but also individuals and groups. It enhances access to health services and offers financial protection against high medical expenses that may occur unexpectedly.

The categories of plans in the package include Corporate, Group, Family and Single. The Corporate plan provides cover for up to 21 people and the Group covers between seven to 20 people. The Family plan is specifically for families between two and six members while the Single plan is for individuals.