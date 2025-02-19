Sokoto Government Reaffirms Commitment to Ease of Doing Business

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





The Governor of Sokoto State, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment to encourage investors and economic growth in the state.

Aliyu made the disclosure on Tuesday while commissioning several community development projects, including solar-powered boreholes executed by BUA Cement PLC in Wamakko Local Government Area.

Represented by the Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Aminu Dodo Iya, Governor Aliyu commended BUA Cement for its unwavering commitment to its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

He stated: “Your dedication to community development is not only commendable but also serves as a shining example for other corporate entities to emulate.

“The BUA Cement Community Development Project demonstrates the significant impact that collaboration between the private sector and government can have on the common good.”

The governor further emphasized that community development is the foundation of any thriving society. He highlighted that initiatives addressing critical needs, such as infrastructure, education, and healthcare – are essential for the socio-economic advancement of communities.

In his remark, the Managing Director of BUA Cement PLC, Engr. Yusuf Binji, disclosed that the company invested N343 million in the newly commissioned projects.

He reaffirmed BUA Cement’s dedication to improving the lives of residents in its host communities.

The commissioned projects include, seven solar-powered boreholes to provide clean water to several communities and also donation of 4,200 pairs of school uniforms to the pupils in five primary schools.

Others include, 50 solar streetlights installed in Asare village, 25 electric poles and wiring support for Gidan Yaro, renovation of five toilets at the Almajiri School in Kalambina and 150 tonnes of cement donations to aid infrastructure development within the communities.

Binji expressed gratitude for the continuous support from the Sokoto State Government and local communities.

He assured that BUA Cement would remain committed to strengthening its partnership with the state.

“We sincerely appreciate the enormous and genuine support our host communities have provided us over the years. This relationship is mutually beneficial, and we remain dedicated to giving back to society,” he said.

The beneficiary communities of the solar boreholes include Illela with two solar lights Gidan Bazamfare, Gidan Maituta, Gidan Gamba, Gidan Baduwa, and the Almajiri School in Kalambina.

With these projects, BUA Cement has once again demonstrated its commitment to sustainable development, reinforcing the crucial role of the private sector in driving social and economic progress in Sokoto State.