SEAP Selects Oradian’s Core Banking Platform to Advance Digitalisation Plan

Raheem Akingbolu

Oradian, a leading provider of cloud-based core banking solutions, has announced that SEAP has selected and implemented Instafin, Oradian’s core banking platform, to take it through its next exciting phase of growth and digitalisation.

According to the company, the collaboration underscores Oradian’s established presence in Nigeria and its reputation as a global technology leader with deep expertise in local markets. SEAP was said to have joined a growing portfolio of Nigerian financial institutions leveraging Oradian’s out-of-the-box capabilities and highly customisable, API-first platform.

Founded in 1998, SEAP is a long-standing partner of the Grameen Foundation and Oiko Credit, playing a pivotal role in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises. With over 200 branches and 400+ mobile digital touch points, leveraging Oradian’s Edge solution and nearly 400,000 active customers, SEAP is a key player in the Nigerian financial landscape, empowering its traditionally underserved clients with innovative digital financial services, including branchless account opening, ATM cards, loan products, and internet banking.

According to CEO of Oradian, Antonio Separovic, “We are delighted that SEAP has chosen Oradian to support their growth and digital transformation journey. Our future-ready core banking platform empowers financial institutions like SEAP with the scalability, flexibility, and integration capabilities they need to drive financial inclusion and enhance service delivery. With the addition of Oradian’s Edge and Custom Code, SEAP can innovate faster and address the specific needs of the communities they serve.”

Also speaking, Head of Information Technology at SEAP, Joshua Ajadi, said: “Over the last six months, we’ve experienced a significant boost in operations thanks to the ease of reporting enabled by Instafin, Oradian’s core banking system. Oradian truly understands the nuances of our business— such as the types of products and reports we require and how we operate across branches spread over vast distances of Nigeria. Thank you, Oradian, for making my life so much easier.”

Speaking on the importance of the relationship, Program Executive Director for the MFI and Chairman SEAP Microfinance Bank, Dr. Olatunde Oladokun, remarked: “Antonio and Onyeka have been incredible supporters over the years, first introducing me to Mambu, which made us Nigeria’s first cloud core banking platform user. Now, Oradian has elevated that experience. I deeply value this strong relationship and am thrilled by the significant impact we’ve already seen within the first quarter of migrating.”