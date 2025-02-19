Renewed Hope Housing PPP Summit to Evolve Clear Policy Direction 





Fadekemi Ajakaiye

A clear policy direction for housing PPPs, ensuring a well-defined roadmap that aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda and provides a structured framework for public-private collaboration is expected as a key outcome of Renewed Hope Housing PPP Summit to be held by housing industry stakeholders.

Housing industry stakeholders, including private sector developers, investors, financial institutions, and multilateral housing organizations, are set to convene for the Renewed Hope Housing PPP Summit, a landmark event aimed at unlocking the potential of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to accelerate housing delivery and urban development in Nigeria.

The summit will provide a national platform for dialogue, bringing together government representatives, private sector players, and international development partners to explore innovative financing models, regulatory reforms, and investment opportunities that will drive large-scale housing development.

According to a statement signed by Dr Olayemi Rotimi-shodimu, Convener, Renewed Hope Housing PPP Summit, “The event is also expected to drive stronger private sector participation in housing development, encouraging engagement from both local and international developers, investors, and financial institutions, leading to new PPP commitments for large-scale housing projects. In addition, the summit will facilitate the signing of MOUs and investment agreements between government agencies, private developers, financiers, and multilateral institutions, paving the way for significant housing investments.

“Discussions will help create broader awareness of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s PPP framework, policies, and incentives designed to attract housing investments. The summit will also identify key barriers to affordable housing delivery and propose policy recommendations to address them effectively. By providing regulatory clarity and enhancing the ease of doing business, the event will improve investor confidence, streamline approval processes, and reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks in housing development.

“A major boost is expected for the Ministry of Finance Incorporated’s Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF), as increased participation will unlock new financing avenues for housing projects. In addition, the summit will strengthen collaboration between government agencies and private sector players by establishing a dedicated PPP working group to facilitate continuous engagement and monitor progress on agreed action points. Ultimately, the event will serve as a catalyst for scaling up affordable housing delivery across Nigeria through PPP-driven solutions, ensuring long-term impact in tackling the country’s housing deficit.

“With Nigeria’s housing deficit estimated at over 20 million units, the summit will be a pivotal step toward mobilizing investments, fostering collaboration, and driving sustainable housing development nationwide.”

The event will have Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, as the Special Guest of Honour, while Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, will deliver the Keynote Address.

Other special guests include Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Chairman, Senate Committee on Housing; Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, Chairman, House Committee on Housing; and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum and Governor of Kwara State.

Technical paper presentations will be delivered by industry leaders and policymakers, including Dr. Armstrong Takang, MD/CEO, Ministry of Finance Incorporated, who will speak on investment prospects in housing PPPs; Mrs. Abimbola Asein of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, who will outline the Ministry’s PPP strategy and process framework; and Dr. Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), who will present on the policy framework for PPPs in housing.

Additional speakers include Alh. Shehu Usman Osidi, MD/CE, FMBN, Abdul Mutallab Mukhtar, MD. Family Homes Funds Limited, Oyetunde Ojo MD/CE, FHA, Chinua Azubike, CEO of InfraCredit; Mr. Aminu Umar-Sadiq, MD/CEO of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA); Habib Han, MD/CEO of Shelter Afrique Development Bank, who will share insights on regional PPP models in housing; and Hajia Risikatu Ladi Ahmed, MD/CEO of Aso Savings and Loans PLC, who will speak on housing finance and affordability strategies.