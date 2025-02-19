Osun LGA Crisis Left Six People Dead, Many Hospitalised, Says Police

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Commissioner of Police Mr. Mohammed Abba yesterday affirmed that Osun State Local Government crisis left six people dead and many people hospitalised.

A statement issued and made available to THISDAY yesterday by the police image maker, Yemisi Opalola, noted that the police authority are not happy with the ugly development in the state.

The statement hinted that various groups have been called for meeting, and the authorities have held series of meetings by the Commissioner of Police to ensure that this does not happen.

According to the commissioner, “We expressed deepest sympathy with those affected that either lost their lives and property. The CP assure thorough investigation and promise that perpetrators face full wrath of law. “

He urged Citizens to remain calm and patience as police are working to restore peace, saying those formenting this trouble should desist from this act. This state is known for peace.

“We won’t allow anyone to disrupt the peace of our state. The IG has deployed mobile policemen from outside the state to Osun, they have arrived yesterday night,” he said.

The CP said the command will leave no stone unturned to achieve peace, adding “let us give peace a chance.”

Meanwhile, the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday expressed its condolences to the immediate and political families of Hon. Remi Abass, the Chairman of Irewole Local Government Council Area of the state, who was killed by the Peoples Democratic Party PDP’s political hoodlums in the ancient town of Ikire on Monday.

The state chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued and made available to THISDAY by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, yesterday, stated that the untimely and sudden killing of the peace-loving and consummate politician was inhuman, wicked and callous.

Lawal, who directed the other chairmen and their councillors to stay off their respective council secretariat as a sign of respect for their fallen colleagues until further notice, assured them that the late Abass would not be killed in vain.

He commended all the council chairmen for acting in accordance with the Court of Appeal judgement that secured victory for them penultimate Monday.

The state APC chairman enjoined the police to extend their dragnet with a view to arresting, investigating and prosecution of the killers of the serving local government council chairmen and their sponsors who could not have come from the moon.

He sympathised with the immediate family members, political associates and all the progressive-loving people of Ikire over the needless gruesome murder of Abass.

Lawal promised that the leadership of the party would do all necessary things to ensure that the chairman of Irewole Local Government Council Area did not die in vain.

He reminded the colleagues of the deceased and other members of the party that the only thing to sustain the legacy that claimed the life of Abass is to remain resolute in their commitment towards the realization of the collective aspiration of the party now and in the nearest future.

He prayed that Almighty Allah favour the soul of our amiable local government chairman in Irewole Local Government Council Area and forgive him his excesses.