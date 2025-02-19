NGO Donates N36.7m to Six Charities Across Nigeria

Worship For Change, a non-profit charity organisation, has donated N36.75 million to six charities dedicated to caring for orphans and children with special needs across Nigeria.

The donation and presentation of cheques took place on Tuesday in Lagos, with each of the six beneficiaries receiving N6.125 million to support their work and endeavour.

The beneficiaries of this donation are Agbedare Jesus Care Foundation, Ibadan; Flora Trust Foundation, Lagos; Gilead Initiatives, Ikorodu; Bethseda School for the Blind, Lagos; Jesus Orphanage, Port Harcourt and Gold Gate Mission, Michika

Since its inception, Worship For Change has raised funds for over 40 charities which has impacted the lives of vulnerable children and orphans nationwide.

Founder of Worship For Change, Wale Adenuga expressed his gratitude to all donors who contributed to this cause, both from Nigeria and around the world.

“We are deeply thankful to everyone who has supported this initiative. Your generosity is transforming lives and giving hope to children who need it the most,” Adenuga said.

Speaking at the event, Chika Ugochukwu of the Flora Trust Foundation in Lagos, highlighted the challenges faced by children with severe disabilities.

“These children require 24-hour care, and the funds will help us expand our facilities and provide essential assistive devices like wheelchairs and feeding tubes. Our goal is to ensure these children live independent lives and become contributing members of society. This donation will go a long way in providing therapy, education, and vocational training for them,” Ugochukwu said.

Another beneficiary, Mrs. Agbedare Beatrice Adenike of the Agbedare Jesus Care Foundation in Ibadan shared her heartfelt gratitude to the team and board of trustees, describing the donation as a divine intervention.

“It’s like a dream come true. This donation will help us provide better care for the children, including those with cerebral palsy, and expand our facilities to accommodate more children in need,” she said.