Linkage Assurance Unveils Budget-friendly Motor Insurance Policy 

Ebere Nwoji

Linkage Assurance has introduced an enhanced third-party motor insurance package, ‘Third Party Plus.

The policy offers additional protection beyond the traditional third-party coverage.

The innovative policy, designed to cater to budget-conscious vehicle owners, combined the legally required third-party insurance with own damage protection, ensuring that policyholders are not left stranded in the event of an accident.

Unlike the conventional third-party motor insurance policy priced at N15,000, which only covers third-party liabilities, the Linkage Third Party Plus provides extra benefits, including an Own damage coverage starting from N500, 000 to N1,000,000 depending on the variant chosen.

Speaking on Arise TV, Dr. Imo Okorie Imo, Chief Strategy and Product Officer at Linkage Assurance Plc, emphasised the rationale behind the launch of the Third Party Plus Insurance product.

“Many Nigerian motorists struggle to maintain comprehensive insurance due to economic constraints. We identified the need for a more affordable plan that provides the mandatory third-party cover while also offering some level of protection for their own vehicle,” he explained.