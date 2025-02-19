International Breweries’ Kickstart Beneficiaries Visit Deputy Governors, Community Heads

International Breweries Plc (IBPLC), in an inspiring showcase of youth empowerment and community engagement, through the International Breweries Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the company, has presented successful past winners of its renowned Kickstart Initiative to the deputy Governors and community heads in Ogun and Rivers states.

At the presentation ceremony, the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Her Excellency, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele commended IBPLC for its impactful social investment in Nigerian youths. She expressed pride in the achievements of the entrepreneurs from the state, emphasising that the Kickstart programme is a testament to the untapped potential of Nigerian youths.

“It is my pleasure to receive you here today. I have listened to the very interesting submission by two of the Kickstart beneficiaries who are here today. I want to thank International Breweries for this initiative and for coming here today to share this experience with us. I want to thank the IBPLC for being our partner in progress being a valuable taxpayer for us here in Ogun State and we appreciate you as a responsible commercial entity. To have been accompanied here by the respected monarch is a testament that you are a very responsible stakeholder and shows that you have a good relationship with your host community,” She said.

Speaking about the impact of the Kickstart initiative, the Corporate Affairs & Regulatory Director of IBPLC, Temitope Oguntokun said, “Kickstart’s impact transcends statistics. Each winner represents a beacon of hope for their families, and communities, showing that with the right support, young Nigerians can create solutions that drive sustainable growth.”

In Rivers State, the International Breweries team led by its Country Corporate Affairs Lead, Dr Marian Reginald-Ukwuoma, was received in Government House by the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Her Excellency, Professor Ngozi Mma Odu.