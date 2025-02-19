IG Donates Six Gunboats to Rivers Police Command

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has donated six gunboats to the Rivers State Police Command, to enhance effective policing of waterways in the State.

Unveiling the gunboats at the State Marine Police Division, Abonnema Wharf, Port Harcourt, yesterday, the IGP, represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Department of Operation of Police Headquarters, Abuja, DIG Muhammed Ali, stressed the gunboats were provided to enhance effective policing of waterways for possible prevention, apprehension and prosecution of maritime offenders.

Egbetokun told the command leadership that the gunboats would be used to fight against menace of crime and criminality along the waterways, in addition to other crime fighting outfits doing their job to keep the state safe and peaceful.

The IGP who disclosed that the donation of the gunboats was inundated with complaints from Bonny people who complained of sea piracy, armed robbery along the waterways, warned that it should not be used for private guard.

He noted that the Nigerian marine domain is a major contributor to the economy of the nation and charged the Force Maritime Officers to ensure optimal use of the vessels and imbibe the culture of proper maintenance for lasting performance of the boats.

“I call on all citizens and stakeholders to continue to support the Nigerian Police Force in our collective fight against crime. Security is a shared responsibility through unity, vigilance, and collaboration, we will ensure that Rivers State and the Niger Delta remain prosperous and free from the clutches of criminal elements”, IGP added.

Earlier, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, in-charge of Zone 16 Yenagoa, Adebola Hamzat, said: “Today is an epoch-making event. A day to felicitate with the federal government and the police. We are going ahead in fighting crime not only on land but on water.

“The IGP through FG has been able to launch the gunboat. We are assuring the nation we are up to the task in fighting crime and reducing it to the barest minimum.”

In his remarks, Governor Siminalayi Fubara applauded the IGP Egbetokun for promptly responding to improving security in the state’s waterways through the provision of the six operational gunboats to the State Police Command.

Governor Fubara lauded the initiative as he acknowledged that the Maritime Union had only recently notified the Inspector General of Police on security concerns along the internal waterways.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, maintained that the IGP’s immediate response to the cries of the people and the subsequent provision of the six gunboats to the State Marine Police is highly commendable.

According to him, “On behalf of the government and all the good people of Rivers State, I extend our gratitude to the IGP and to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has enabled the IGP to do the good job he is doing. I commend Mr. President.

“Security is a cardinal aspect of the Renewed Hope Agenda (RHA); our government is also pursuing this agenda to ensure the good people of Rivers State benefit from every possible dividend of democracy.

“We place high premium on security because without security, every attempt at developing the state cannot be achieved. One cardinal focus of this government is peace and security.

“We will continue to support the Police and the security agencies to actualize our vision for the peace and security of our state and Nigeria as a whole.

“The government will always support you and will never make any demand except that we should focus on peace and security, concentrate and follow the dictates of your conscience, God, humanity and the law.

“To that extent, be assured that our governor will always support security agencies to realize the very laudable objectives for which you have been sent to the state.”

The governor further applauded the State Police Command for being proficient in the discharge of their duties as he urged them to keep the bar high.