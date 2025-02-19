Group Warns against Planned Protest to Destabilise Niger Delta

Goddy Egene





The Niger Delta Peace Advocates (NDPA) has warned individuals or groups planning to disrupt the peace in the Niger Delta region to desist from such plans or face the consequences.

NDPA, in a statement signed by its President, Comrade Ebianga Imomotomi, yesterday said after an emergency meeting held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, issued a strong warning to the faceless individuals attempting to disrupt the hard-earned peace in the Niger Delta region.

“These disgruntled elements, primarily based in Warri, have no legitimacy, no capacity to mobilise, and no genuine interest in the welfare of our people. Their agenda is nothing more than an ill-conceived attempt to cause unrest and extort money from unsuspecting individuals and institutions,” NDPA said.

The group explained that over the years, it has worked alongside well-meaning organisations and stakeholders to secure the peace we currently enjoy.

“Through our investigations, we have identified these fraudulent actors and their baseless claims. Let it be clear: these individuals are not recognised by any credible Niger Delta organisation, and their so-called “protest” lacks the support of true stakeholders.

Any attempt to take to the streets to foment trouble will be met with decisive action. The Niger Delta Peace Advocates stands firmly with security agencies in ensuring that peace is not compromised. We caution these elements to abandon their plans immediately, as any disruption of public order will attract the full weight of the law,” it said.

NDPA therefore, advised parents and guardians to warn their wards not to be lured into becoming tools for these fraudulent actors, stressing that the Niger Delta has moved past the era of blackmail, intimidation, and fake activism.

“The recent attacks on the leadership of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), particularly the Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, are nothing but the desperate efforts of individuals who have lost relevance. Dr. Ogbuku enjoys the support of true civil society groups, ex-agitators, and community leaders who are committed to development, not chaos. Under his leadership, the NDDC has aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, bringing sustainable progress to our people.

“We, the NDPA, reaffirm our support for stability, good governance, and constructive engagement. Those who seek to disrupt our peace must desist immediately, or face the consequences of their actions,” NDPA declared.