Group Commends Senator Jide Ipinsagba for Outstanding Representation

The Transparency and Accountability Network (TAN), a leading civil society group advocating good governance, has applauded the distinguished Senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Jide Ipinsagba, for his unwavering commitment to improving the lives of his constituents.

Despite his primary role as a legislator, Senator Ipinsagba has prioritised the welfare of the people across the six local government areas of his senatorial district, namely the four Akoko North-west, Akoko North-east, Akoko South-east, Akoko South-west, Owo, and Ose Local Governments. His dedication to grassroots development and empowerment has not gone unnoticed, as he continues to bridge the gap between governance and the people in an unprecedented manner.

TAN commended Senator Ipinsagba’s strong relationship with his constituents, a quality that has made him a rallying point for stakeholders within and outside the senatorial district.

His ability to engage with various interest groups has enabled him to attract meaningful development projects and programs to the region.

One of his major contributions has been his consistent efforts in facilitating employment opportunities for youths across the senatorial district. Many young people have benefited from job placements in both public and private sectors, thanks to his relentless pursuit of opportunities for his people. In addition, his educational support initiatives have provided countless students with scholarships and financial aid, easing the burden on many families.

Furthermore, Senator Ipinsagba has demonstrated a strong commitment to women’s empowerment by supporting skill acquisition programs and providing financial assistance to women entrepreneurs. His concern for the welfare of the elderly has also been remarkable, as he has dedicated significant resources to their well-being, ensuring they receive the necessary support for a comfortable life.

Beyond his people-oriented programmes, Senator Ipinsagba has proven to be a bridge builder, fostering good relationships with traditional rulers, community associations, and various stakeholders across Ondo North Senatorial District. His ability to unite different interest groups and work harmoniously with key leaders has further cemented his reputation as a dedicated and accessible representative of the people.

While acknowledging his numerous contributions to the district, TAN believes that Senator Ipinsagba still has a duty to do more in facilitating further opportunities for his constituents. The organization expresses its confidence in his continued commitment to transparency, accountability, and the development of the people he represents.

TAN urges Senator Ipinsagba to sustain the momentum and intensify efforts in bringing more developmental projects and programs to Ondo North, ensuring that democracy truly delivers for all. The commendation stands as a testament to his impactful leadership and a call for continued dedication to the advancement of his senatorial district.