Gov Mbah, David Mark Mourn as Family Announces Josephine Anichukwu’s Burial

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, and former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, have expressed grief over the death of the late Senior Mother-in-Israel Josephine Anichukwu, mother of media aide to the governor, Mazi Uche Anichukwu, describing her as a consummate teacher and an extraordinary woman.

This came as the Anichukwu family, on Wednesday, announced the funeral ceremonies of their matriarch, who died in Enugu on November 2, 2024, aged 81.

According to the obituary issued by Mazi Uche Anichukwu and Hon. Cajetan Anichukwu, on behalf of the Rabbi Gabriel Anichukwu and Anyianuka Orji families, both of Amigbo Nomeh, the funeral ceremonies would commence with a commendation service at her country home, Obinagu, Amigbo Nomeh in Nkanu East LGA, Enugu State, on Friday, February 21, followed by an all-night wake at the same venue.

The Christian funeral service and interment by the Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim would hold at the same venue on Saturday, February 22, while a thanksgiving and outing service would hold on Sunday at the Provincial Headquarters of the Church situated at 14 Ilukwe Street, Asata, Enugu.

Meanwhile, condolences have continued to pour in to the Anichukwu family from well-meaning Nigerians over the loss.

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah extoled the late Mrs. Anichukwu’s virtues as a consummate teacher, inspiring mother, supportive wife as well as a community and church leader.

“As a consummate teacher, she inculcated sound education and character in many, who passed through her. Her teaching career was indeed impactful, leaving many testimonies from beneficiaries.

“The late Senior Mother-in-Israel was a woman of great industry and disciplinarian, whose unyielding hope, faith and courage saw the family triumphing, the challenges of life notwithstanding.

“She will be largely remembered for her integrity and prudence culminating in being trusted with the office of Financial Secretary of a great women association and in whose tenure, the Nomeh Health Centre was realised.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and good people of Enugu State, I convey our profound condolences on the passing of this great woman,” Mbah said.

On his part, Senator Mark described her as “an extraordinary woman, renowned for her strength, kindness, and generosity.”

“Her remarkable legacy lives on through the values she instilled in you and your siblings, thus shaping you into responsible and compassionate individuals.

“While her departure leaves a void that cannot be filled, I urge you to continue honouring her memory by upholding the principles of honesty, intergrity and philanthropy she taught you,” the former President of the Senate stated.

Also, in a condolence message he penned on behalf of the Enugu State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, the Enugu ALGON Chairman, Hon. Sydney Okechukwu Edeh, urged the Anichukwu and the Anyianuka families to find solace in the great legacies bequeathed by their mother, saying those would keep memories of her alive forever.

“An anonymous said that those we love do not go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear,” he concluded.