Experts UrgeIT Industry to Prioritise Sustainability for Long-term Survival 

Oluchi Chibuzor

Industry stakeholders have emphasised the urgent need for the telecom and technology sector to embrace sustainability, warning that the industry’s future depends on swift adaptation to evolving global challenges.

Founding Partner of The Fund for Africa’s Future, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, who stated this while speaking at an exclusive Telecom and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG) breakfast session, stressed the critical importance of addressing sustainability now.

He warned that failure to act with urgency could lead to the industry’s decline.

“We have seen a radical shift that will come downstream to us, and we need to start to deal with things at the level of urgency that is required, otherwise, our industry will disappear,” he said.

With the telecom and ICT sector now the second-largest contributor to Nigeria’s GDP after agriculture, he emphasised that its collapse would have devastating consequences for the country’s economy.

Aboyeji underscored that sustainability is not just about climate action but also about ensuring long-term industry resilience.

He warned against heavy reliance on non-sustainable inputs, which could leave Nigeria vulnerable to sanctions or restriction.

“The reliance on non-sustainable elements and inputs has made the industry vulnerable to potential sanctions and restrictions. Imagine a world where, one day, someone says we are now sanctioned, and we are no longer allowed to buy software or networking tools from any other country. What happens to our industry? I think everyone here will be out of a job,” he warned.

Aboyeji stressed the importance of serious conversations within the industry, starting with energy, while underscoring the need for investing in local talent and institutions to ensure global competitiveness.

“We need to deeply invest in our institutions, especially Nigerian universities, so that the talent we produce can compete globally. We need to prioritize innovation. It’s not CSR; it’s a survival thing now. If we don’t have the ability to replace these systems and are left in a lurch, we’re done. The industry is over,” Aboyeji emphasised.

On his part, the CEO, Nigeria Climate Innovation Center (NCIC) echoed the importance of sustainability as making profits in a responsible way.

He explained that the TTSWG aims to identify market needs and develop impactful programmes, including capacity building and skills development, which will in turn stimulate local innovation.

Oloruntoba highlighted the importance of moving from foreign dependence to local dependence, as a core principle of sustainability.

According to him, “Understanding how to approach local partners and domestic investors is crucial for developing successful Nigerian business models. Government play a vital role in this private-sector-driven initiative.

“There is no private sector without government,” he stated, emphasizing the importance of a multi-stakeholder approach that includes government, academia, the tech sector, NGOs, innovators, SMEs, and even households.”