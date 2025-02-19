Boosting Engineering Standards: Sanwo-Olu Backs COREN’s Expanded Regulatory Oversight 

Funmi Ogundare and Esther Oluku





Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment towards the support of engineering reforms and advancement of infrastructural development in line with global best practices.

Sanwo-Olu who made this submission at the inauguration of the Lagos Regional Steering Committee, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), lauded the council’s ongoing efforts to restructure and expand regulatory oversight across key engineering sectors.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy, Mr. Obafemi Hamzat, described the effort as a crucial step in positioning Nigeria as a global player in engineering innovation and infrastructure development.

According to him, “the effort will enhance professionalism, improve the quality of engineering practice, and attract investor confidence in Nigeria’s engineering sector.

“Engineering is the backbone of any nation’s progress. It is the driving force behind industrialisation, infrastructure development, and economic growth. The unveiling of COREN’s new operational framework and expanded regulatory coverage across key engineering sectors is a significant milestone.”

The governor noted that the expansion reflects the evolving nature of the engineering profession and the need to adapt to global trends and technological advancement.

He stressed: “By strengthening regulatory enforcement, intelligence surveillance, and compliance monitoring, COREN is setting a new standard for professionalism and accountability in the engineering sector.

“As the Centre of Excellence, Lagos State remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote excellence and innovation in the engineering sector. We recognise that the success of our infrastructure projects and industrial goals depends heavily on the competence and integrity of our engineers.

“Therefore, we will continue to collaborate with COREN and other stakeholders to ensure that engineering practice in Nigeria meets global standards.”

In his remarks, President of COREN, Mr. Ibikunle Ogunbayo, noted that the launch of the Lagos Regional Steering Committee will enable COREN efficiently perform its oversight function as the regulatory body of engineers in the country, foster professionalism, innovation, and compliance.

He stated: “COREN has embarked on this comprehensive restructuring process guided by the engineers (Registration, etc.) Act (as amended) 2018 for enhanced engineering education, training, and ethical practices enforcement.”

Key initiatives under COREN reforms, he noted, include; institutional restructuring, decentralisation of operations, strengthening engineering education, expansion of engineering regulations and advancing professional development.

President, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Mrs. Margaret Oguntala, stated that the decentralisation of COREN and establishment of the Lagos Steering Committee holds the promise of strengthening professionalism while ensuring that the work of Nigerian engineers meet global standard.

She said: “The Lagos State Regional Steering Committee will safe guard the integrity of the engineering profession, enhancing standard and foster training thereby strengthening our commitment to continuous learning and ensuring a robust engineering regulation.”

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Olubunmi Kuku reiterated the agency’s full support for COREN and its ongoing efforts to strengthen the country’s engineering sector.

He commended its self-funded model and its commitment to regulating 11 key sectors, including aviation, as a vital part of national development, adding that this is particularly important in ensuring sustainable infrastructure development and adherence to ethical engineering standards.

“FAAN stands in full support of COREN’s ideals, especially in ensuring that we uphold high engineering standards and foster local engineering capacity in alignment with government policies,” the CEO said.