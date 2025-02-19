Become the Lagos Titans tournament’s main star and get a €200 super prize!

Take part in an exciting event with a €500 prize pool and become one of the 10 lucky ones who will receive cool cash prizes! From February 17 to March 3, place bets of at least €0.1 in your favorite slots, collect rating points and make your way to the top of the standings.

Get on the winning path!

Maintain your passion for the game throughout the tournament and get the best cash prizes. The spectacular Lagos Titans tournament race consists of 6 stages. Want to take the main cash prize? Then you will have to demonstrate your willpower and go through the entire marathon to the end, collecting the required number of rating points in each round:

Stage 1 – 100 points

Stage 2 – 200 points

Stage 3 – 300 points

Stage 4 – 500 points

Stage 5 – 900 points

Stage 6 – 2000 points

By participating in the tournament, the player does not risk anything – rating points are awarded for the fact of the bet itself, and not for its outcome. Even losing rounds in your favorite slots will add bonus points to your piggy bank and increase your chances of getting into the prize zone.

Be active and the result will not take long to come. Everything is in your hands: for every €0.1 bet, the player receives 1 point. In addition, the tournament has a simple rule – the more bets, the more points!

Spin your favorite slots and win big!

Play actively and get into the top 10 best participants who will share the €500 prize pool. It will be distributed as follows:

1st place – €200

2nd place – €90

3rd place – €50

4th-6th places – €30

7th-9th places – €20

10th place – €10

Become the exciting Lagos Titans event’s frontman and conquer the tournament Olympus, earning rating points for bets in cool slots with high RTP. Among them are Bigger Bass Bonanza, Blazing Hot Classic, Dance Party and other games from the best providers.

Take a step toward your dream and get an adrenaline rush!

To participate in the race for cash prizes, click the Take Part button on the tournament page. Cast aside your doubts, believe in yourself, and you will definitely beat your competitors to the finish line!

Catch your luck by the tail by winning the Lagos Titans tournament. Join a large-scale event with a cool prize pool and feel the taste of a big win with 1xBet!