AI Paris Summit: Nigeria, France, 56 Others Launch Platform to Bridge Digital Divides

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Participants at the just concluded Artificial Intelligence (AI) Paris Summit, including Nigeria, have launched a platform to promote AI accessibility, as part of its strategy to reduce the digital divide, and ensure AI is open, inclusive, and transparent.

This was disclosed in a press release from the French Government regarding the AI Summit, with details regarding the different steps taken so far.

The details were contained in the statement on “Inclusive and Sustainable Artificial Intelligence for People and the Planet,” signed by Nigeria, France, and 56 other countries, including the European Union and African Union Commission at the summit.

Nigeria is among the eight founding members of the “Public Interest AI Platform and Incubator”.

According to the statement, the purpose of the platform and incubator is to “support, amplify, decrease fragmentation between existing public and private initiatives on Public Interest AI and address digital divides.

“The Public interest AI Initiative will sustain and support digital public goods and technical assistance and capacity building projects in data, model development, openness and transparency, audit, compute, talent, financing and collaboration to support and co-create a trustworthy AI ecosystem advancing the public interest of all, for all and by all.”

The signatories of the Paris Statement agreed to encourage AI deployment that positively impacts the future of work, promotes sustainable growth, and supports both people and the planet.

The statement also seeks global reflection on issues like security, human rights, gender equality, linguistic diversity and sustainable development.

The statement noted that, “In line with the Paris Pact for People and the Planet and the principle that countries should design their own transition strategies, we have identified priorities and launched concrete actions to serve the public interest and bridge the digital divide by accelerating the achievement of sustainable development goals.

“Enabling innovation in the field of AI by creating conditions conducive to its development and preventing market concentration, thereby supporting industrial recovery and development.

“Our actions follow three key principles: science, solutions (with an emphasis on open AI models that respect national frameworks) in accordance with international frameworks.”

The statement further stated: “We recognise the need to enhance our shared knowledge on the impacts of AI in the job market, though the creation of network of observatories, to better anticipate AI implications for workplaces, training and education and to use AI to foster productivity, skill development, quality and working conditions and social dialogue.

“We underline the need for a global reflection integrating, inter alia, questions of safety, sustainable development, innovation, respect of international laws including humanitarian law and human rights law and the protection of human rights, gender equality, linguistic diversity, protection of consumers and of intellectual property rights.

“We take note of efforts and discussions related to international fora where AI governance is examined.

“We look forward to next AI milestones such as the Kigali Summit, the 3rd Global Forum on the Ethics of AI hosted by Thailand and UNESCO, the 2025 World AI Conference and the AI for Good Global Summit 2025 to follow up on our commitments and continue to take concrete actions aligned with a sustainable and inclusive AI.”