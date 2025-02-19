19 Killed in another Bloody Attack by Gunmen in Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi

It was another day of mayhem in Benue State as gunmen reportedly killed 19 people in a renewed attack on communities in Kwande Local Government Area of the state.

Eyewitness alleged that the attack began last Saturday with 16 farmers ambushed and killed on Kashimbila Road while returning to their community in Mbandwa ward, and their bodies were reportedly thrown into a river.

Another attack occurred last Monday afternoon in Boaguwa, Kumakua council ward of Kwande LGA, claiming three more lives, and causing many residents to flee to Jato Aka town for safety.

A local source said the farmers were returning home when they were ambushed. Their bodies were dumped in the river.”

The President-General of Mzough U Tiv Worldwide and leader of Benue’s three major socio-cultural groups-Mzough U Tiv, Ochi’ Idoma, and Om’Ngede-a retired Comptroller of Prisons, Iorbee Ihagh, who hails from the area, confirmed the attacks to journalists in Makurdi last Monday night.

Ihagh, speaking from Jato Aka, expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in Kwande.

He said: “I was informed that 16 farmers were killed at the weekend and their bodies thrown into River Katsina Ala. Just today, three more have been killed in Boaguwa. People have fled their homes, and I doubt if Jato Aka itself is safe.”

Ihagh further revealed that all six council wards in Turan, Kwande LGA, had been overrun by gunmen just as he called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently deploy more troops to restore order in the area.

Attempts to reach Benue State Government officials and the Police Command spokesperson, CSP Catherine Anene, were unsuccessful