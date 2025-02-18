Zara Abubakar crowned Miss Property Tourism 2025

Dr. Zara Fatima Abubakar has emerged the 2025 Miss Property Tourism, aka, Queen of Real Estate, marking the beginning of a transformative reign in the real estate and tourism sectors.

The new queen was formally unveiled at a coronation ceremony on Friday in Abuja, which brought together stakeholders and key industry players from both the real estate and tourism sectors.

Adding a historic touch to the event, Shatu Garko, renowned for being the mother of Miss Nigeria 2021, decorated the new Queen of Real Estate with the crown.

Other dignitaries present at the event included heads of corporate bodies and top government functionaries, including the Director General, Kano State Research and Documentation Directorate, Hajiya Nana Asma’u Jibrin.

The coronation, attended by top dignitaries, real estate moguls, and tourism stakeholders, further emphasised the importance of youth empowerment and women’s participation in the sector.

The newly crowned Miss Property Tourism 2025 is saddled with the responsibility of promoting real estate investment, sustainable tourism, and innovative housing solutions through Youth Access to Homes initiatives in collaboration with the Nigeria Youth Organisation, aligning with national developmental goals.

The Miss Property Tourism is a cardinal component of the Real Estate Innovation and Investment Carnival billed to hold from 20th to 22nd of May 2025 in the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking at the event, Ossai Ilome, Project Manager, Real Estate Innovation and Investment Carnival, expressed delight for the laudable initiative.

According to him, the carnival aims to attract the attention of investors, homeowners, technologists, policymakers and the global audience to the 16 per cent return on investment in Nigeria’s real estate marketplace.

“This platform is more than a crown; it’s a responsibility to inspire young professionals, drive investment, and foster economic growth through real estate and tourism.

“We want to foster innovation, unlock investments and drive policy dialogue, by collaborating with the government to streamline land reforms and tax incentives.

“Nigeria’s real estate future is bright, and this carnival is the spark, so join us from 20th to 22nd of May at the Velodrome, National Stadium, Abuja to witness history in the making”, he said.