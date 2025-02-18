PSC Appoints Ex-Spokesperson, Moshood, as Commissioner of Police Lagos Command

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Police Service Commission (PSC), has approved the appointment of former force spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, as the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command.

A statement by Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said before his appointment, CP Jimoh, was Commissioner of Police, Ports Authority, Eastern Ports.

He said Jimoh, who hails from Kwara State, was the Force Public Relations Officer and later Deputy Commissioner, Airport Police; Deputy Commissioner, Finance and Administration and Deputy Commissioner General Investigation.

“He has undergone several professional trainings which include; Combat operations Course, Mobile Training College Maiduguri; African Union Mission in Darfur Sudan; Weapons of mass destruction counter measure first responder Training Institute, United States.

“Training on social construction and management Reform China Executive Leadership Academy, Pudong China; Training on Maritime Rescue and salvage for Developing Countries, China Maritime Academy Ningbo, China.

“Training on anti hijacking techniques and tactics for developing countries, Yunnan Police College Kunmung, China. He was also at the Police training Institute, Seoul South Korea,” Ani said.

He added that Jimoh Moshood was a recipient of the presidential award for Public Relations Personality of the year in recognition of his sterling qualities and outstanding contribution to the development and use of Public Relations by the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations.

Stressing that CP Jimoh appeared before the Commission on Monday, Ani disclosed that those present were the Commission’s Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd Justice Adamu Galmuje, retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Commissioner representing the Judiciary and DIG Taiwo Lakanu, Commissioner representing the Police.