  • Tuesday, 18th February, 2025

PSC Appoints Ex-Spokesperson, Moshood, as Commissioner of Police Lagos Command

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC), has  approved the appointment of former force spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, as the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command.

A statement by Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said before his appointment, CP Jimoh, was Commissioner of Police, Ports Authority, Eastern Ports.

He said Jimoh, who hails from Kwara State, was the Force Public Relations Officer and later Deputy Commissioner, Airport Police; Deputy Commissioner, Finance and Administration and Deputy Commissioner General Investigation.

“He has undergone several professional trainings which include; Combat operations Course, Mobile Training College Maiduguri; African  Union Mission in Darfur Sudan;  Weapons of mass destruction  counter measure first responder  Training Institute, United  States.

“Training on social  construction and management Reform  China Executive Leadership Academy,  Pudong China; Training on Maritime Rescue and salvage for Developing Countries, China Maritime Academy  Ningbo, China.

“Training on anti hijacking techniques  and tactics for developing countries, Yunnan Police College  Kunmung, China. He was also at the Police training  Institute, Seoul South Korea,” Ani said.

He added that Jimoh Moshood was a recipient of  the presidential award for Public Relations Personality of the year in recognition of his sterling qualities and outstanding contribution to the development and use of Public Relations  by the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations.

Stressing that CP Jimoh appeared before the Commission on Monday, Ani disclosed that those present were the Commission’s Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd Justice Adamu Galmuje, retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Commissioner representing the Judiciary and DIG Taiwo Lakanu, Commissioner representing the Police.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.