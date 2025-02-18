PRESIDENT TRUMP’S POLICIES AND AFRICA

Since his inauguration as the 47th American president, Donald Trump has been implementing radical policies that continue to stir mixed reactions globally. Donald Trump through his executive orders has succeeded in deporting many undocumented immigrants,and increased tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China. He also stated his country ‘s withdrawal from membership of World Health Organisation (WHO), scrapped USAID, an agency that funds and intervenes in health programmes like HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria particularly in developing countries including Nigeria. It is estimated in 2024 alone, Nigeria had received over N2.1 trillion grant from USAID.Additionally, Trump has made controversial statements such as making Canada the 51st state, and above all his intention to send displaced Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan. All these draconian policies statement from president Trump have sparked fears and condemnation. Yes, Trump is fulfilling his campaign promise tagged “American first”. While there is nothing wrong to fulfill his campaign promises,including massive deportation of people whom he repeatedly accused of involvement in all manner of crimes against Americans,he needs to re-evaluate and retrace some of his administration’s negative policies.

For instance, the new tariff imposed on good and services against Mexico, Canada and China will have a catastrophic backlash. The increase in tariff will lead to inflation and push more citizens to poverty. Though, president Donald Trump, has appealed to Americans to exercise patience as the new tariff is for the collective good of the country, the move will do more harm than good to international trade. The prices of good and services in those countries will skyrocket and ultimately deplete the purchasing power of their citizenry and by extension the world at large. The decision of president Trump to cut off aid to African countries has come like a thunderstorm. African countries have been enjoying grants from US for decades. The aids which amounted to billions of dollars are meant to combat poverty and disease.

With African countries among the worst hit of Trump policies, health education and other programmes that require emergency funding are likely to be affected. But how African countries can absorb the shock emerging from Trump unexpected August gift? African countries can minimize the effects of Donald Trump’s stoppage of aid by diversifying their funding sources and exploring alternative partnerships. For instance, African countries can reduce their dependence on US aid by seeking funding from other countries, international organisations and private investors. Besides,there is the need to strengthen regional partnerships. Regional economic communities like the African Union, ECOWAS, and SADC can provide a platform for African countries to share resources, expertise, and risk. African countries can focus on increasing domestic revenue through taxation, improving tax administration, and leveraging natural resources.

Moreover,African countries can explore partnerships with other countries in the Global South, such as China, India, and Brazil, which can provide alternative funding sources and technical assistance. African countries should also prioritize critical minerals. Many African countries are rich in minerals like crude oil,cobalt, lithium, and nickel, etc., and can leverage on these resources to negotiate better trade and investment deals with the US and other countries.

Ibrahim Mustapha, Pambegua, Kaduna State