Osimhen Fires Brace Ahead Crucial Europa Tie Thursday 

Victor Osimhen grabbed a brace last night for Galatasaray to record a confidence-boosting 2-1 win at Rizespor ahead of Thursday’s Europa League return leg tie against AZ Alkmaar.

Galatasaray have a mountain to climb after they lost the first leg in Holland 4-1.

Osimhen headed Gala ahead after 47th minute, before he got his brace in the 86th minute. 

He has now netted 14 goals in the Turkish Super Lig.

Galatasaray are now six points clear of closest rivals Fenerbache and both teams will clash in the Intercontinental Derby next Monday.

