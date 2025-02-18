NGO Writes Canadian High Commissioner, Demands Apology over Visa Denial to CDS, Military Officers

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Tribute To Our Troops Charity Foundation Nigeria (TOTCFN), a non-governmental organisation with focus on

humanitarian works to Nigerian Armed forces fighting insecurity, has asked the Canadian High Commission to tender unreserved apology for denying visas to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, and other top military officers.

The CDS and his team were scheduled to attend a war veterans event in Canada on February 12, 2025, but were denied visas by the Canadian High Commission in Nigeria.

The TOTCFN, in a letter dated February 17, 2025, addressed to the Canadian High Commissioner, Mr. Pasquale Salvaggio, described the incident as “an unwarranted insult” aimed at ridiculing, embarrassing, and undermining the office of the CDS and discrediting the federal republic of Nigeria.

The letter titled: “Defamatory innuendo against the office of the Chief of Defence Staff, the armed forces of Nigeria and the ministry of ministry of foreign affairs – a call for immediate apology”, was jointly signed by Olivia Ava Adom and Emmanuel Esedo, President and Legal Adviser of TOTCFN respectively.

A copy of the letter which was made available to THISDAY on Tuesday in Kaduna, noted that the office of the CDS plays a crucial role in safeguarding national security and ensuring the stability and sovereignty of the Nigeria.

It pointed out that under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu who is fully backing the CDS, Nigeria has made notable progress in combating insurgency, terrorism and general insecurity, stressing that, “These efforts have reinforced Nigeria’s standing as a leading force in regional and global security cooperations.”

The NGO said, “It is, therefore, with profound disappointment and concern that we address the recent actions of the Canadian authorities in denying entry to the CDS, Senior Military Generals, and 10 wounded personnel.

“Their visit to Canada was for the Invictus Games 2025 in Vancouver-a globally recognized event honouring the sacrifices of military veterans.

“Their participation was not only symbolic but also an affirmation of Nigeria’s commitment to the well-being and rehabilitation of its wounded soldiers.

“By denying entry to these esteemed representatives, the Canadian High Commission has undermined a noble cause and disrespected the sacrifices of the Nigerian Armed Forces.”

The letter maintained further that “the refusal, whether deliberate or due to negligence, amounts to serious diplomatic affront…”

“Additionally, if the purported reason for the Visa denial-‘an improperly issued note verbale-indeed originated from the Canadian authorities, it further disrespects Nigeria’s ministry of foreign affairs and raises serious concerns about how diplomatic communications are handled between our nations”.

The letter said the action of Canada called to question, its level of respect to the office of the CDS, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Nigeria as a sovereign nation.

According to the group, “This apology is essential not only as a matter of diplomatic courtesy but also as a reaffirmation of the principles of mutual respect, fairness, and international cooperation.

It called on all well-meaning Nigerians, government agencies, and international organizations to stand in solidarity in demanding accountability for unjustified acts.

“The world is watching how nations retreat their allies and partner. It is our expectation that Canada will take swift and appropriate steps to rectify this incident and ensure that diplomatic missteps do not recur in the future.

“We expect a formal public apology within seven days of receiving this letter as a gesture of goodwill and respect for the enduring relationship between our nation”, the letter stated.