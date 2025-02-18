Mikano, Directors, Charged to Court for Perverting Course of Justice

The Nigerian Government, through the office of Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has instituted a criminal charge of alleged perverting the course of justice, against a multinational company, Mikano International Limited and it’s six Directors, before a Federal High Court, Lagos.

The Directors charged alongside Mikano are: Nidal Chazi Karameh; Firas Mamlouk; Muneer Nassar; Abou Fadi Jaoude; Omar Karameh and Kamal Karameh.

The FCCPC in the charge marked FHC/L/171c/2024, alleged that Mikano and it’s six Directors committed the alleged ignoble acts on December 14, 2022, March 1 and October 16, 2023 at the company’s Lagos headquarters, 34 – 35 Acme Road, Ogba, Ikeja.

FCCPC accused Mikano and it’s Directors of impeding and obstructing it’s officers from executing a search warrant issued by an Order of the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division made in suit No. FHC/ABI/CS/2075/2022, by failing to provide the said officers with all reasonable facilities and assistance for the effective discharge of their duties. The Commission also accused Mikano and other Defendants of failure to produce documents and/or information which they were required to produce, in compliance with a lawful Summons and Request to Produce dated February 28, 2023.

The alleged offences according to the FCCPC are contrary to Sections 110, 28(5) 33(3) and 114(3) of the Federal Competition and CoXnsumerX Protection Act, 2018. And punishable under Section 311(2) of the same Act.

Mikano and it’s Directors, are to be arraigned for the alleged offence on March 20, 2025.

Charges Mikano and it’s Directors read: “That you, Mikano International Limited, Nidal Chazi Karameh (m), Firas Mamiouk (m), Muneer Naser (m), Abou Fadi Jaoude (M), Omar Karameh (M), Kamal Karameh (M) and others unknown on or about the 14th day of December, 2022, at 34 – 35 Acme Road, Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did impede and obstruct authorised officers of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission during the execution of a search warrant sued by an Order of the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division made in Suit No: FHC/ABI/CS/2075/2022, by failing to provide the said authorised officers with all reasonable facilities and assistance for the effective discharge of the officers’ duties under Section 28(4) and thereby committed and offence contrary to and punishable under Section 110 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018.