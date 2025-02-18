MEMORIALISING HERBERT WIGWE

​​​​​​​

​

World leaders, business associates, political leaders celebrate Wigwe at anniversary memorial, writes ETIM ETIM

Eminent Nigerians and global leaders Sunday evening remembered banking icon Herbert Wigwe in an evening of tributes and celebration of his life and legacy. It was the first anniversary of his passing in an helicopter accident in Southern California on February 9, 2024. He died along with his wife, Chizoba, son Chizi and friend, Abimbola Ogunbanjo. The four-hour memorial service, held at the ballroom of the Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, also featured prayers, musical performances and ministration by Lagos preacher, Pastor Itua Ighodalo. There was also a keynote lecture by the Prime Minister of Barbados, Ms Mia Mottley. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in a tribute, described Wigwe as a quintessential banker and business leader who made immense contributions to the growth of Nigeria’s banking industry. Recalling his numerous engagements, travels and works with Wigwe, Chief Obasanjo noted that the late banker had taken Access Bank as a small lender in 2002 to a global business empire. Obasanjo’s tributes were read by Bolaji Agbede, the Group Chief Executive of Access Holdings, the parent company of the bank and other subsidiaries.

President Bola Tinubu said Wigwe’s pioneering legacy in business and finance is a testament to the uncanny ability of Nigerians to overcome obstacles and excel in their chosen fields. The President, who was represented by Finance Minister Olawale Edun, commended Wigwe for founding a university which is poised to make enormous contributions to higher education in Africa. President Emmanuel Macron of France described the late Wigwe as a master of the art of business diplomacy – a relatively new field that seeks to adapt the skills and mindset of the government diplomat to the needs of the firm he leads. Macron noted that as President of French-Nigeria Business Council (FNBC), Wigwe had used the platform to promote bilateral relations between the two countries. President Macrons’s statement was read by a senior diplomat at the French Embassy in Abuja. In a keynote lecture delivered extempore, Prime Minister Mottley of Barbados regretted the loss of important correspondent banking relationships (CBRs) during the 2009 financial crisis by banks across the Caribbean and noted that her country has risen to the challenge. A correspondent banking relationship (CBR) is a bilateral arrangement between banks, often involving a reciprocal cross-border relationship in multiple countries. The arrangement involves one bank (the correspondent – for example a major international bank) providing a deposit account or other liability accounts, and related services, to another bank (the respondent – for example a bank located and doing business in the Caribbean, or Nigeria or any other country).

The Prime Minister announced that Access Bank would soon commence banking business in Barbados once the necessary regulatory approvals have been concluded. The Prime Minister recalled her fond memories of Herbert Wigwe as a consummate international business icon and recollected that King Jaja of Opobo was exiled to her country by the British colonialists in the 17th century for refusing to implement a nefarious British tax policy and obstructing the colonialists’ commercial and political expansion. Ms Mottley was particularly excited that Opobo is a community in the present day Rivers State, Wigwe’s home state; and she tagged on that to create a pun. “Tochi”, she called out to Wigwe’s eldest child who was also seated in the front row with the rest of the family, “you will soon come to Barbados; but not as an exile’’. The audience laughed. Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwon-Olu gave an impassioned and heartfelt tribute, describing Wigwe as “larger than life person who was a builder of people; ideas and fortune’’. Sanwon-Olu described Wigwe as brave and courageous. His words: “Where others hesitated, Herbert moved. Lagos has felt his absence. Across the state, his legacies abound’’. He mentioned a few of such legacies as the renovated National Arts Theatre; Access Bank Lagos Marathon and the triumph over Covid-19.

One of the high points of the evening was Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede’s emotional tributes in which he said that his partnership and friendship with Wigwe endured for so long due to the trust they had in each other. “I was never, for once, afraid that Herbert was in the room, closing deals, when I was not there; and vice versa’’, he said, eliciting a prolonged applause. He announced that despite malicious publications in the social media, he would never abandon Herbert Wigwe’s children. “Tochi; Hannah; David; Okachi, you are mine; just as my children were your dad’s children when he was here with us’’, Aig-Imoukhuede said, to the applause of the audience, some of whom were already tearing up. “They’re irreplaceable’’, he said, referring to the departed. ‘’Herbert is irreplaceable as a friend; he is irreplaceable as a partner’’. Two of Chizi’s friends, Rasheed Sarumi and Tunde Ogundare, also gave emotional tributes to him; while Linda Petinrin and Quenette Allagoa remembered the late Chizoba Wigwe in emotional tributes. Ambassador Idaere Gogo-Ogan (Herbert’s longstanding friend); Roosevelt Ogbonna (CEO of Access bank Plc); Uche Wigwe (Herbert’s cousin and trustee of Wigwe University) and David Wigwe (Herbert’s son) also gave stirring homage in what was clearly an evening of mixed emotions and celebrations of beautiful lives lost.

Other dignitaries at the event were Chairman of THISDAY Newspaper and Arise News Media Group, Prince Nduka Ogbaigbena; Mr. Paul Usoro, SAN and chairman of Access Bank Plc; Emir Kano, Mohammed Sanusi II; Prof Benedict Oramah, President of Afrexim Bank; Former CEO of GT Bank, Fola Adeola; Ben Akabueze, former DG of Budget Office of the Federation; executives and staffs of Access Bank Group. In a dinner after the memorial service, Prince Ogbaigbena formally presented THISDAY Lifetime Award to Herbert Wigwe to Tochi Wigwe.

Etim is a Journalist and Author