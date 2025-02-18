LP Lawmakers Commend NAFDAC’s Fight Against Fake Drug in Onitsha

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





The Labour Party Caucus in the House of Representatives has commended ongoing efforts by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), to crack down on merchants of fake and counterfeit medicines.

The agency had raided Onitsha drug market twice recently, recovering a huge amount of fake, adulterated and counterfeit drugs.

The agency also sealed medicine markets in Idumota, Lagos State, Ariaria, in Aba, Abia State State and Onitsha, in Anambra State.

However, the caucus also urged the agency to exercise caution and ensure that its enforcement actions target only identified culprits, sparing the operations of innocent individuals and businesses.

A press release signed by the leader of the caucus, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, and made available to journalists in Awka, said while the caucus commends NAFDAC for its efforts at tackling the menace of fake and adulterated drugs, it must go about the assignment in adherence with global best practices, such that legitimate and innocent traders are not caught in the quagmire.

Ogene said: “For instance, it was reported that NAFDAC sealed the market and allegedly denied the traders and their leadership entry, as it’s officials proceeded to break into shops, carting away pharmaceuticals, without owners of such shops being allowed to witness the operation and take inventory.

“Already, there are reports of some traders and Point of Sale (POS) operators who left varying sums of cash in their shops – the closure having taken place at the weekend – without any means of getting same back.

“This measured approach will help balance the agency’s regulatory mandate with the need to protect the interests of law-abiding entrepreneurs and traders,” Hon. Ogene said.