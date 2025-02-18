Labour Party Denies Zoning 2027 Presidency to South-East

•ZLP says it didn’t offer Obi 2027 presidential ticket

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The leadership of the Labour Party (LP), has dismissed reports that its 2027 presidential ticket has been zoned to the South-East geo-political zone.

This was as the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), has also dismissed reports that it has offered Mr. Peter Obi a free presidential ticket for the 2027 elections.

In a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the party stated that it has not and would not zone any of its positions to any geographical zone or individual.

According to the statement, “the party did not at any time say it has zoned the presidency or any of its positions in the coming election.

“The party was emphatic in its position that, although it made its platform available for the South-East to pursue its political aspirations in the 2023 election, it will not close its doors to the zone if it chooses to work with the party in future elections.

“The National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure, on Saturday, while speaking at a gathering of South-East members of the party in the FCT, only advised that Ndigbo can still achieve the presidency if they are more united and can reach out to other groups, and that the Labour Party is a veritable platform for their aspiration.

“The Labour Party is a national party and has a large followership across the country, therefore, the issue of zoning does not arise.

“In the 2023 general elections, the party won seats in the North and across the Southern states, and we are working hard to surpass that achievement in future elections.”

On its part, ZLP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Khalid Arewa, described the claim as “a big lie from the pit of hell,” clarifying that ZLP had no connection with the social media account spreading misinformation.

The party reaffirmed that its leadership decisions were guided by its constitution and values, warning against attempts to exploit ZLP’s reputation for political gain.

While vowing to take legal action against those responsible for the falsehood, ZLP urged Nigerians to disregard the fake news and rely only on official statements from its authorised channels.