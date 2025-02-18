Kogi AGILE Seeks Collaboration with CSOs,  Media for Successful Implementation

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Adolescent Girls Initiative For Learning and Empowerment( Kogi AGILE) has appealed for a collaborative synergy from the civil society organizations(CSOs) and the media for the successful implementation of the project in Kogi State.

The State Project Coordinator, Dr. Ameen Bello, made this appeal while speaking during the critical stakeholders’ meeting at the Government House in Lokoja yesterday.

Dr. Bello explained that the AGILE project is World Bank-assisted project of the Federal Ministry Education geared at improving secondary education opportunities for adolescent girls aged between 10 and 20.

He stated that adolescent girls in Nigeria are generally faced with challenges that prevent them from accessing and completing secondary education due to socio-cultural, finances and infrastructural deficits.

The State Project Coordinator pointed out that AGILE project is meant to improve secondary education opportunities in the implementing states by tackling these challenges to making education more appealing to adolescent girls ,parents ,communities and the institutions.

According to him, the AGILE project is aimed at promoting social behavioural change through communications campaigns, engagement with traditional rulers and advocacy.

It will also empower the girls with critical life skill knowledge for navigating adulthood and digital literacy skills and providing financial incentives and scholarship to the poorest households.

He stressed that under the AGILE projects more schools would be built and rehabilitated, stressing that the project would be spread across the government secondary schools in the state.