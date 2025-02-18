Gov Abiodun: Clark’s Exit, Glorious Conclusion of Monumental Chapter in Nigerian History

Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum (SGF), Prince Dapo Abiodun, has described the death of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), leader, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, as a profound loss to Nigeria, yet a glorious conclusion of a monumental chapter in Nigerian history.

Abiodun, who described the former Federal Commissioner for Information as one of the greatest leaders ever produced by the South-South geopolitical zone of the country and arguably the most engaging voice for the redressing of decades of exploitation and marginalisation of the Niger Delta peoples, said the exit of the foremost nationalist, educationist, legal practitioner, freedom fighter and restructuring advocate marks an era that can never be forgotten.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Tuesday, Abiodun said whatever sorrow the exit of the foremost Ijaw leader springs has been tempered by the giant strides he left in various sectors of the Nigerian national life and the unimpeachable accomplishments he achieved in about 70 years of distinguished national service.

He said: “The exit of Pa Edwin Kiagbodo Clark at 97 marks a watershed in Nigerian history. As a man who lived through the struggles and triumphs of the colonial, Independence, and post-independence eras with all the twists and turns, Chief Clark was simply a personification of Nigerian history. He served with distinction for about seven decades and was one of the most accomplished voices of courage and progressivism that Nigeria has ever witnessed.

“The outpouring of emotions following his death, coming on the heels of the transition of a kindred spirit, the inimitable Pa Ayo Adebanjo, indeed marks a moment that all Nigerians must be proud of.

“His activities during the pre-independence period when he was elected as Councillor for Bomadi in 1953 and during his stint with the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC), not forgetting his deeply intellectual posture as a member of the West African Students’ Union while a student at Holborn College, London, marks him out as a patriot without compare.

“From his indelible imprints in the 60s when he served as a member of an advisory committee to the military governor of the Mid-Western Region province, David Ejoor and as a cabinet member during the administration of Military Governor Samuel Ogbemudia and his appointment as Federal Commissioner of Information in 1975 by the then Head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, in 1975, Chief Clark demonstrated unwavering commitment to the Nigerian cause.

“As commissioner for education, Chief Clark was instrumental to the establishment of the Mid-West College of Technology that later birthed the University of Benin. The ex-senator and founder of Edwin Clark University loved education with unblemished passion.

“Despite his advancing years, Chief Clark readily and consistently wrote letters to critical organs of the Nigerian State whenever he saw dangerous signals in the polity. He will be sorely missed.”

“He was a courageous fighter till literally his last breath, galvanising the Southern and Middle Belt peoples for the restructuring of the Nigerian polity and preaching peace at all times. He was indeed a patriot of the finest breed.”