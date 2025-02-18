Gbenga-Hashim Advocates Reduction of  Nigeria’s Dependence on Oil to Boost Economic Growth

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A former presidential candidate and businessman, Olawepo Gbenga-Hashim has emphasised the need for the federal government to reduce dependence on oil.

Rather, he said that, the government should leverage on its vast agricultural and solid mineral resources, promoting industrialization and business environment so as to enhance the growth of the economy.

The former presidential candidate’s comment came amidst the recent on online debate on Twitter and rekindling discussions about Nigeria’s economic future.

The former presidential candidate in the video obtained by our correspondent in Ilorin, Kwara state capital over the weekend, outlined his ambitious economic vision for Nigeria, aiming to achieve a minimum Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $4 trillion within a decade.

He said,“The key to Nigeria’s economic transformation is integrating agriculture and mineral resources with manufacturing. We must create an industrial base that contributes at least 40% to GDP, which will in turn generate millions of well-paying jobs”.

He also highlighted the need to improve Nigeria’s business environment by removing bureaucratic bottlenecks and ensuring policies that attract foreign and domestic investments.

According to him, Nigeria’s GDP is too small for 200 million population and even if saints are ruling Nigeria, it’s still going to be a poor nation.

He proposed a $4trillion GDP in 10 years to make Nigeria a middle income country alongside Turkey, Singapore and others.

The hashtag “Mickey Mouse Economy” is currently trending on Twitter, with many Nigerians expressing admiration for Hashim’s foresight and strategic insight.

Critics of the government are using the hashtag to highlight the disconnect between political promises and the harsh realities faced by everyday Nigerians.

However, a twitter user, Mr. Abdullahi Ado stated that, “Gbenga Hashim’s economic plan is a blueprint for Nigeria’s economic transformation. His ideas are innovative, practical, and worthy of consideration by policymakers who are seeking real solutions to our economic challenges.”