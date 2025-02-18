FG Urges Countries to Provide Enabling Environment for Nigerian Businesses Overseas 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The federal government has charged foreign countries to provide enabling environment for Nigerian businesses seeking to expand internationally.

President Bola Tinubu made the appeal in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Sunday, at a meeting with the executive members of the Nigerian Community in Ethiopia, on the sidelines of the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government.

The president, represented by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, called for a more liberal visa regime for Nigerian companies seeking to establish factories and businesses in foreign countries.

He noted that it is only fair and mutually beneficial for other nations to extend support to Nigerian businesses looking to expand globally considering that Nigeria has always provided an enabling environment for foreign companies to invest and operate within its borders.

The minister recalled that last year, when he was representing Nigeria in Indonesia, he discovered that while about 50 big Indonesian companies were operating in Nigeria, yet there were not up to five Nigerian companies operating in the South East Asian country.

“If they want to come to our country to trade because of our population and ability to purchase their goods and services, then there should also be that reciprocal arrangement where Nigerians are also given the rightful place; and the visa issue is the same problem you find in Ethiopia and Indonesia. It becomes very complex for people to give Nigerians visas,” Idris said.

He also promised that the practice of the Ethiopian government to habitually cancel e-visa and Visa-on-Arrival options for Nigerian travelers will be escalated to the Minister of Foreign Affairs for appropriate diplomatic engagement.

While also acknowledging the concerns raised by Nigerians in Ethiopia, the minister emphasized that visa policies among nations are typically based on the principle of reciprocity.

He noted that governments often implement visa regulations in response to the policies extended to their citizens, highlighting the need for balanced and mutually beneficial agreements in international travel and diplomacy.

“Every relationship with other countries is reciprocal. So, if we give them Visa-on-Arrival, there is no reason why they should not give us Visa-on-Arrival,” he stated.

He urged Nigerians living abroad to consistently demonstrate good conduct and responsible citizenship in order to promote the image of the country to the outside world.

“We don’t allow bad people to represent us and that’s where you come in. You are the ones who are here and if you don’t represent us well, there is no way we will look good.

“The visit of the president to Ethiopia from time to time or the visit of any minister here cannot do it. It is those who are here and living with them that can change whatever perception they have about our country,” he said.

Idris also used the occasion to update the Nigerian community about the policy direction of the Tinubu Administration.

According to him, substantial progress has been made towards revamping the economy, provision of infrastructure, curbing insecurity, and the restoration of investor confidence in Nigeria.

He stated the nation has recently attracted approximately $1.07 billion in Foreign Direct Investment aimed at establishing drug and pharmaceutical manufacturing sectors.

He described this substantial investment as the commencement of Nigeria’s medical industrialisation, which is expected to reposition the country as a significant contributor to pharmaceutical production, improve local drug manufacturing capabilities, decrease reliance on imports, generate employment opportunities, and fortify the nation’s healthcare system.

Furthermore, he noted that within a span of fewer than 250 days, around N32 billion had been allocated to students through the Students Loan Scheme, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder any student’s access to quality education.

Idris, who reiterated the government’s dedication to addressing security issues directly, revealed that in 2024 alone, security forces neutralized 8,000 terrorists and bandits, rescued 8,000 individuals who were kidnapped, and made 11,600 arrests.

In his address, Mr. Muideen Alimi, the President of the Nigerian Community in Ethiopia, mentioned that part of their strategic plan involves collaborating with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission to conduct a workshop focused on promoting economic development through intra-African trade.

Alimi called upon Nigeria to support the establishment of the African Central Bank and to ensure a robust presence in the African Remittance Agency.