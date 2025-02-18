Ekiti Airport is ready for the world, writes

ODUNAYO OGUNMOLA

With the touching down of “Aviation 001,” the official aircraft of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development on the tarmac of the Ekiti State Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport on 20th January, 2025, the stage is now set for the commencement of commercial flights from the state-owned airport.

The landing of the Minister, Festus Keyamo (SAN), and his entourage was symbolic and it marked a significant turning point in the trajectory of the Ekiti Airport which many cynics never believed would be a reality but has now been made possible by the steel resolve of Governor Biodun Oyebanji to pursue the project to a logical conclusion to further enhance economic growth and development in the state.

An apparently impressed Minister Keyamo said, “Ekiti is now ready for the world” with the current state of the project which he described as “99.5 per cent ready.” The Minister expressed delight that the airport has one of the biggest runway

s in the world which can accommodate the landing of bigger aircraft.

The Ekiti Airport, in the last few months, has played host to officials of aviation regulatory agencies, journalists and other interest groups who came to ascertain its state of readiness for public use. Preparatory to the visit of the minister, the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) had commenced the calibration of landing systems at the airport in readiness for commercial flight operations.

The NAMA calibration team which landed at the airport with their aircraft on 11th January performed the key regulatory function barely one month after the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) granted approval for non-scheduled flight operations at the airport for a period of six months.

The visit of the minister, the most senior official in the aviation sector, was the icing on the cake for the confirmation of the readiness of the Ekiti Airport for full-blown aviation activities adding it to one of the air gateways in Nigeria. Judging by their various posts on the social media platforms, Ekiti in Diaspora are excited that they can now connect their home state by air.

On the second day of his visit, 21st January, Governor Oyebanji led Minister Keyamo back to the airport to conduct a tour of the facilities on ground for the august visitor to see things for himself and testify to the readiness of the airport. Facilities inspected include runway and terminal, control tower, baggage handling section, arrival/departure lounge, security post, fire station, among others.

Speaking with journalists after inspecting the facilities at the airport, the minister commended Governor Oyebanji for committing enormous resources to deliver an airport of international standard describing its runway as world-class.

He said: “As I mentioned earlier, Ekiti Agro Allied International Cargo Airport is 99.5 percent ready for full commercial operations. I am sure you have seen that we have gone around, the basic requirements for the takeoff of an airport are here, you have the fire station, the tower, navigational equipment already installed, all security equipment in place, the runway we have here is of international standard.

“You can also see how big the apron is, it can park many 737s with narrow bodies. A lot of narrow bodies can come here and anchor. So, as it is today, Ekiti is ready for the world.

“And a fact that the governor has put a lot of passion and resources since he came to office is a testament to his desire for this project. What is left is to ignite all regulatory agencies in aviation to give all the necessary approvals.

“I landed here to show the world that it’s now safe for landing, which is why Aviation 001 had to land here, it’s a testament that I have confidence in the facilities here for public use. The commercial airline will start coming in anytime from now,”, the minister added.

Expressing his excitement on the readiness of the airport, Governor Oyebanji said the landmark project is another dividend of continuity reaped by the people of Ekiti State, noting that the development speaks to the alignment of vision of the immediate past Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi who started the project, and that of the current administration led by him.

Governor Oyebanji also expressed appreciation to the Aviation Minister, elder statesman and founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for making the dreams of the founding fathers and the entire Ekiti people come to reality with their unwavering support towards the completion of the airport project.

He noted that the successful landing at the airport by the minister was a signal that it was safe for chartered and commercial flights to make use of the airport for the benefit of the business class, tourists, visitors and for the transport of humans and cargo to and from the Land of Honour.

Governor Oyebanji said: “The economy of our state stands to benefit a lot from the project as jobs will be created through agriculture, commerce, and tourism as well as added value to properties in the area because of the anticipated inflow of traffic in the area.

“Now that the Minister has landed here, it is a stamp of authority that the airport is ready for non-scheduled flight. So, anybody that has a chartered flight can fly into this place without any fear, and very soon commercial flight operations would commence.

“It is a dual-purpose airport, it’s going to serve agro-allied products as well as commercial passengers.”

The smiles on the face of the governor during the tour were tell-tale signs of his excitement and fulfillment for the completion of a legacy project that has the capacity opening up the state the more to the outside world and mitigating the effects of being landlocked to its economic advantage.

Inheriting the project from his predecessor, the governor who was determined to ensure that the project received the needed certifications at all the stages involved, showed an uncommon commitment to ensure that it reached its current enviable status.

He ensured the payment of compensation to landowners and farmers who had economic trees on the land but were not captured by the initial compensation done by the immediate past administration. Besides, Governor Oyebanji meticulously supervised the procurement of all needed facilities to make the dream a reality. Even when skeptics alleged that the airport project was a charade, Governor Oyebanji, did not dignify such allegations with a response, instead, he channeled his energy and focus on actualizing the project, with the understanding that the successful completion of the airport and commencement of flight operation would be a more meaningful response to skeptics.

The airport is already proving to be a project that will have multiplier effects on the state economy as land in nearby communities has appreciated in anticipation of the economic boom to be experienced when total commercial flights commence. Close to a dozen chartered flights had landed and taken off from the airport between the time of the visit of the minister till date. It would appear the people cannot wait. In addition to this, some interested airlines have also visited the airport with their crew of pilots and engineers for a proper assessment of the facility.

Key aviation regulatory agencies like NCAA, NAMA, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and commercial airlines are expected to set up offices at the airport.

The proposed Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base next to the airport premises will further enhance the security of lives and property within the complex and the communities that are contiguous to it. Though development is yet to commence on the land already allocated for the purpose, a detachment of NAF Regiment personnel of the Mobile Air Defence Team have since been deployed to the airport.

The development of a purpose-built Aviation Quarters inside the airport is at the advanced planning stage. Construction is expected to commence soon. The airport is expected to provide hundreds of direct and indirect jobs when it becomes fully operational. The Biodun Oyebanji administration is excited about the job and economic opportunities it would provide for the teeming population of youth, in line with the shared prosperity agenda of the administration.

While former Governor Fayemi should be praised for starting the project and taking it to an appreciable level, Governor Oyebanji deserves accolade for continuing the project and adding a touch of excellence to deliver a world-class project. Ekiti is better for it.

Ogunmola is Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Print

