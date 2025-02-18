Eight African Players for Basketball Without Borders Global Camp 

*Three Nigerians listed asNBA All-Star Weekend 2025 holds in California

Eight of Africa’s brightest young basketball talents have been selected to participate in the Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global Camp, taking place alongside the NBA All-Star Weekend 2025 in San Francisco, California.

The BWB Global Camp, the NBA’s and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach programme, brings together the top high-school-age prospects from around the world, providing elite coaching, skill development, and mentorship from current and former NBA and WNBA players and coaches.

Representing Africa at the 2025 BWB Global Camp are: Heri Bukinga (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Arafan Diane, (Guinea), Ali Assran (Egypt), David Ugonna Ike (Nigeria), Ikenna Alozie (Nigeria) Theophilus Edema (Nigeria), Paul Ater Maker Bol (South Sudan), and Ahmed Bedoui (Tunisia).

Among the standout participants is David Ugonna Ike (Nigeria), who had a stellar 2024 season, making his Basketball Africa League (BAL) debut through the BAL Elevate programme. Averaging 14 minutes per game, he recorded 4.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

He was also named Defensive Most Valuable Player and BWB Africa 2024 All-Star at the BWB Africa Camp in Johannesburg last August.

Another notable participant is Ali Assran (Egypt), who features in Season 2 of Born and Bred, a documentary series highlighting top African basketball prospects.

The 16-year-old forward has represented Egypt at the U16 & U17 National Teams and is set to graduate from NBA Academy Africa this year. From Tunisia, Ahmed Bedoui has also made an impression, represented his country’s U17 National Team and made his BAL debut.