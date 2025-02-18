DSS’ Presence Causes Uproar in Lagos Assembly

•Service: We were invited to prevent breakdown of law

The presence of operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS), yesterday, at the Lagos State House of Assembly, resulted in intense uproar occasioned by doubts over their real intentions.

This happened after reports had gone viral that the DSS operatives, contrary to their original mission, had come to seal off the offices of the speaker and deputy speaker, allegedly acting on orders.

But sources in the DSS denied any such thing, saying their men were at the assembly to foil imminent breakdown of law and order in the wake of the protracted leadership crisis.

This, nonetheless, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu against interfering in the affairs of the assembly, saying he was behind the invasion of the assembly.

The leadership of the assembly, had written to DSS for protection, following intelligence that loyalists of the removed former Speaker of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, were planning to invade the assembly.

But the presence of the DSS operatives was said to have stemmed from a request by the lawmakers for protection.

According to the DSS, the assembly had in a letter dated 14th February, 2025, told the security agencies in Lagos that there was credible information to the effect that Obasa had planned to forcefully reinstate himself today, February 18, 2025.

Accordingly, the Assembly management, held the view that the development posed “a potential security threat” to it and its members.

The letter with reference number LSHA/FAD/0/7554/323, signed by the Acting Clerk of the Assembly, Mr. A. T. B. Ottun, was addressed to the DSS Director in the state, and the heads of other security agencies in Lagos State.

In the letter titled, “Urgent: Enhanced Security Measures for LSHA Premises,” the Acting Clerk stated: “I wish to bring to your attention a pressing matter that requires immediate action.”

The letter highlighted that Obasa planned to resume office on the 18th of February, 2025, as the Speaker, thereby posing a potential security threat to the Assembly and its members.

“In light of this situation, we kindly request that you take necessary measures to fortify the security of the Assembly premises with effect from Sunday 16th February, 2025 by increasing the presence of your Men and as well observe a strict access control within and outside the Assembly premises till further notice. We look forward to your prompt attention, sir. Thank you,” the clerk stated.

However, clarifying the role of the DSS, a source in the service said, its operatives were at the assembly, to maintain law and order.

Thus, at plenary yesterday, after the storm subsided, the lawmakers passed a vote of confidence on the new Speaker, Mrs. Mojisola Meranda, following rumours of her possible resignation.

Oladipo Ajomale, the member representing Oshodi-Isolo constituency II, moved the motion, affirming the assembly’s trust in Meranda’s leadership.

The motion was seconded by Gbolahan Ogunleye, representing Ikorodu constituency 1.

The Majority Leader, Temitope Adewale, therefore, moved a motion to adjourn plenary indefinitely, which was unanimously approved by the house.

Meanwhile, Atiku has insinuated that president Bola Tinubu is behind security operatives’ invasion of the assembly.

According to Atiku in a statement condemning the crisis in the Lagos State Assembly, he condemned the presence of security personnel in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Atiku, who attributed the crisis to Tinubu, urged the president to focus on bringing Nigeria out of its lingering economic crisis rather than “interfering in the state matters.”

His words: “The viral video of armed security operatives invading the Lagos State House of Assembly is utterly reprehensible and stands condemned.

“It must be subjected to a full and thorough investigation. It is bewildering that the invading operatives reportedly have a mandate to enforce a leadership change in the House.

“It is appalling that it is those who claimed to have fought for democracy that decided to sanction this crass desecration of the state’s foremost legislative body, and by so doing, putting our hard-earned democracy in jeopardy,” Atiku said.

The former vice-president added that, “This act is an attack on the sanctity of democracy and a landmark of indignity to the Nigerian electorate, especially the people of Lagos.

“Whatever may have caused the leadership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly is an undercurrent that is not abnormal in a system of democracy.

“The purported invitation of armed security operatives for a conflict resolution in a parliament is an anathema that should be frowned upon and interrogated with all sense of urgency.

“Tinubu should focus on bringing Nigeria out of the mess he plunged the country into rather than interfering in the state matters,” he stated.